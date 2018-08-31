Gallagher Premiership team news

Dylan Hartley has been named on the bench for Northampton Saints

All the team news for the opening weekend of the 2018/19 Gallagher Premiership, starting with Bristol Bears v Bath....

Bristol Bears v Bath (Friday, 7.45pm)

Yann Thomas, Harry Thacker and John Afoa form a new-look front row partnership for Bristol Breas in the season opener, while Wallaby legend George Smith is included at openside.

New Zealand international Steven Luatua will skipper the side for the round one West Country derby clash. Charles Piutau (shoulder) misses out, while another new arrival - Aly Muldowney (neck) - is also unavailable for selection.

George Smith starts for Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate

Matt Garvey captains Bath, starting at second row alongside Dave Attwood. Jack Walker lines up at hooker, with Nathan Catt and Henry Thomas completing a powerful front row.

Zach Mercer starts at blindside with Sam Underhill at openside, and Taulupe Faletau completing the back row at No 8.

Bristol Bears: 15 Luke Daniels, 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Will Hurrell, 12 Tusi Pisi, 11 Alapati Leiua, 10 Ian Madigan, 9 Nic Stirzaker, 1 Yann Thomas, 2 Harry Thacker, 3 John Afoa, 4 Ed Holmes, 5 Chris Vui, 6 Steve Luatua (c), 7 George Smith, 8 Jordan Crane.

Replacements: 16 Shaun Malton, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 Jake Armstrong, 19 Joe Latta, 20 Jack Lam, 21 Andy Uren, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Ryan Edwards.

Bath: 15 Tom Homer, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Jackson Willison, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Joe Cokanasiga, 10 Rhys Priestland, 9 Chris Cook, 1 Nathan Catt, 2 Jack Walker, 3 Henry Thomas, 4 Dave Attwood, 5 Matt Garvey (c), 6 Zach Mercer, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Will Vaughan, 18 Anthony Perenise, 19 Elliott Stooke, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Max Green, 22 Freddie Burns, 23 Aled Brew.

Gloucester v Northampton (Saturday, 2pm)

England internationals Danny Cipriani and Matt Banahan will make their Premiership bows for Gloucester. Cipriani is joined at half-back by Callum Braley, while Banahan forges the back-three unit alongside Jason Woodward and Charlie Sharples. Lock Ed Slater captains the side.

Danny Cipriani passes during Gloucester's friendly against Dragons

England captain Dylan Hartley has been named on the bench for Northampton after making a successful comeback against pre-season friendly opponents Glasgow last week following five months out due to concussion. New rugby director Chris Boyd hands Saints Premiership debuts to fly-half Dan Biggar, prop Ben Franks and flanker James Haskell.

Gloucester: 15 Jason Woodward, 14 Charlie Sharples, 13 Henry Trinder, 12 Billy Twelvetrees, 11 Matt Banahan, 10 Danny Cipriani, 9 Callum Braley 1 Val Rapava Ruskin, 2 James Hanson, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Ed Slater (c), 5 Mariano Galarza, 6 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Lewis Ludlow, 8 Ben Morgan.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Josh Hohneck, 18 Ciaran Knight, 19 Freddie Clarke, 20 Jake Polledri, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Tom Hudson, 23 Owen Williams.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Nafi Tuitavake, 13 Luther Burrell, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Tom Collins, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Alex Waller (co-captain), 2 James Fish, 3 Ben Franks, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 James Haskell, 7 Heinrich Brüssow, 8 Teimana Harrison.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Hartley (co-captain), 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Ehren Painter, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 James Grayson, 23 Ken Pisi.

Harlequins v Sale Sharks (Saturday, 3pm)

England flanker Chris Robshaw captains a Quins side that includes three debutants in wing Nathan Earle, centre Ben Tapuai and lock Matt Symons. Full-back Mike Brown makes his 299th appearance for the club, and exciting prospect Marcus Smith starts at fly-half.

Marcus Smith partners Danny Care in the half-backs

Wing Marland Yarde will line up for Sale against his former club, with number eight Jono Ross skippering the side. Elsewhere, the Curry brothers Tom and Ben both start, and there is a Sale debut for ex-Bath forward James Phillips alongside Bryn Evans in the second-row.

Harlequins: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Nathan Earle, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Aaron Morris, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Elia Elia, 3 Will Collier, 4 Matt Symons, 5 Dino Lamb, 6 Chris Robshaw (c), 7 Luke Wallace, 8 Renaldo Bothma.

Replacemtents: 16 Max Crumpton, 17 Mark Lambert, 18 Phil Swainston, 19 Ben Glynn, 20 James Chisholm, 21 Charlie Mulchrone, 22 James Lang, 23 Paul Lasike.

Sale Sharks: 15 Byron McGuigan, 14 Denny Solomona, 13 Sam James, 12 Luke James, 11 Marland Yarde, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Will Cliff, 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Rob Webber, 3 Willgriff John, 4 Bryn Evans, 5 James Phillips, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Jono Ross (c).

Replacements: 16 Cameron Neild, 17 Alexandru Tarus, 18 Joe Jones, 19 Josh Beaumont, 20 Josh Strauss, 21 Gus Warr, 22 Mark Jennings, 23 Paolo Odogwu.

Worcester v Wasps (Saturday, 3pm)

Three of Worcester's new signings will line up in the starting XV against Wasps, with centre Francois Venter, fly-half Duncan Weir and prop Callum Black - who has returned for a second spell with the Warriors - all featuring. Fit-again hooker Niall Arnett, meanwhile, makes a first league appearance since late 2016.

Dan Robson starts at scrum-half for Wasps

Billy Searle, a summer arrival from Bristol, fills the fly-half berth for Wasps at Sixways, while flanker Joe Atkinson also makes his competitive debut for the club. Searle forms a half-back partnership with Dan Robson, while England international Elliot Daly and South African Juan de Jongh team up in midfield.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ryan Mills, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Francois Hougaard, 1 Callum Black, 2 Niall Annett, 3 Nick Schonert, 4 Anton Bresler, 5 Darren Barry, 6 Alafoti Faosiliva, 7 Sam Lewis, 8 GJ van Velze (c).

Replacements: 16 Joe Taufete'e, 17 Ryan Bower, 18 Simon Kerrod, 19 Andrew Kitchener, 20 Cornell du Preez, 21 Jonny Arr, 22 Jono Lance, 23 Ashley Beck.

Wasps: 15 Rob Miller, 14 Christian Wade, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Juan De Jongh, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Billy Searle, 9 Dan Robson, 1 Ben Harris, 2 Tom Cruse, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Joe Launchbury (c), 5 Will Rowlands, 6 Nizaam Carr, 7 Joe Atkinson, 8 Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: 16 Tommy Taylor, 17 Zurabi Zhvania, 18 Kieran Brookes, 19 Charlie Matthews, 20 Ashley Johnson, 21 Joe Simpson, 22 Gaby Lovobalavu, 23 Marcus Watson.

Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers (Saturday, 4.30pm)

New signing Alex Cuthbert, England wing Jack Nowell and lock Mitch Lees are missing for Exeter after undergoing summer surgery, but the Chiefs still parade a powerful line-up for their Premiership opener that includes the likes of Olly Woodburn, Gareth Steenson, Don Armand and Sam Simmonds.

Gareth Steenson wears the No 10 jersey for Exeter Chiefs

Former Worcester forwards Will Spencer and David Denton will make their Leicester debuts at Sandy Park, with three more new arrivals - Kyle Eastmond, David Feao and Gaston Cortes - among the replacements. Manu Tuilagi and Matt Toomua team up in midfield, with George Ford and Ben Youngs the half-back pairing.

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Ian Whitten, 12 Ollie Devoto, 11 Olly Woodburn, 10 Gareth Steenson, 9 Nic White, 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Ollie Atkins, 5 Sam Skinner, 6 Don Armand, 7 Matt Kvesic, 8 Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Greg Holmes, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Toby Salmon, 20 Sean Lonsdale, 21 Stu Townsend, 22 Joe Simmonds, 23 Henry Slade.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Telusa Veainu, 14 Adam Thompstone, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Greg Bateman, 2 Tom Youngs (c), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Mike Fitzgerald, 5 Will Spencer, 6 David Denton, 7 Brendon O'Connor, 8 Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 David Feao, 18 Gaston Cortes, 19 Harry Wells, 20 Mike Williams, 21 Sam Harrison, 22 Kyle Eastmond, 23 Jordan Olowofela.

Newcastle Falcons v Saracens (Sunday, 3pm)

Newcastle boss Dean Richards hands a first Premiership start to wing Adam Radwan for Saracens' Kingston Park visit. The 20-year-old scored tries in all of the Falcons' pre-season friendlies. New signing Logovi'i Mulipola starts in the front-row, where his colleagues include George McGuigan, who has returned for a second spell with Newcastle.

Saracens begin the defence of their title against Newcastle on Sunday

Wing David Strettle will make his Premiership return for Saracens after rejoining the club from French heavyweights Clermont Auvergne. Strettle, whose last competitive Saracens game was in 2015, lines up in a side that also sees starts for scrum-half Ben Spencer and lock Will Skelton. Billy Vunipola, who is recovering from injury, is not included.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Vereniki Goneva, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Josh Matavesi, 11 Adam Radwan, 10 Toby Flood, 9 Sonatane Takulua, 1 Sami Mavinga, 2 George McGuigan, 3 Logovi'i Mulipola, 4 Calum Green, 5 Will Witty, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Will Welch (c), 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Adam Brocklebank, 18 Jack Payne, 19 Tevita Cavubati, 20 Gary Graham, 21 Sam Stuart, 22 Joel Hodgson, 23 Alex Tait.

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 David Strettle, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Brad Barritt (c), 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Ben Spencer, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Mike Rhodes, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Jackson Wray.

Replacements: 16 Christopher Tolofua, 17 Richard Barrington, 18 Juan Figallo, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Sione Vailanu, 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 Nick Tompkins, 23 Alex Lewington.