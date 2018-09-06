Gallagher Premiership team news

James Haskell will make his first Premiership appearance for Saints on Friday night

Team news for all the games in this weekend's Gallagher Premiership action, including Wasps v Exeter at the Ricoh Arena...

Northampton Saints v Harlequins (Friday, 7.45pm)

Chris Boyd has made two changes to the Saints starting XV as they welcome Harlequins for their first home clash of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Ken Pisi is promoted to the wing from the replacements bench, while flanker James Haskell is named in the back row after being forced to withdraw with injury from last week's opener at Gloucester Rugby.

Nathan Earle retains his place on the wing after scoring a try for Harlequins last week

Harlequins have made several changes to the side that beat Sale comfortably at the Stoop last time out. In the scrum there are first starts of the season for Ben Glynn, Archie White and James Chisholm while Charlie Walker will play on the right wing.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Ken Pisi, 13 Luther Burrell, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Tom Collins, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Alex Waller (c), 2 James Fish, 3 Ben Franks, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 James Haskell, 7 Heinrich Brüssow, 8 Teimana Harrison.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Hartley, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Ehren Painter, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Jamie Gibson, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Andy Symons, 23 Harry Mallinder.

Harlequins: 15 Aaron Morris, 14 Charlie Walker, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Nathan Earle, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Elia Elia, 3 Will Collier, 4 Matt Symons, 5 Ben Glynn, 6 Archie White, 7 Chris Robshaw (c), 8 James Chisholm.

Replacements: 16 Max Crumpton, 17 Mark Lambert, 18 Phil Swainston, 19 Stan South, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Charlie Mulchrone, 22 James Lang, 23 Paul Lasike.

Wasps v Exeter Chiefs (Saturday, 2pm)

England international flanker Brad Shields makes his Wasps debut as one of four changes from the side that edged past Worcester six days ago. Shields replaces an injured Nizaam Carr, while prop Kieran Brookes gains a call-up and there are also opportunities for hooker Tommy Taylor and centre Gaby Lovobalavu, with Elliot Daly switching to full-back.

Brad Shields makes his Wasps debut against Exeter

Exeter wing Olly Woodburn is sidelined by a broken jaw and will be absent for at least a month, with Ian Whitten moving from centre to replace him and Henry Slade starting in midfield. Scrum-half Stuart Townsend, meanwhile, takes over from Nic White, who is nursing a foot injury.

Wasps: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Christian Wade, 13 Juan De Jongh, 12 Gaby Lovobalavu, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Billy Searle, 9 Dan Robson, 1 Ben Harris, 2 Tommy Taylor, 3 Kieran Brookes, 4 Joe Launchbury (c), 5 Will Rowlands, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Joe Atkinson, 8 Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: 16 Tom Cruse, 17 Zurabi Zhvania, 18 Will Stuart, 19 James Gaskell, 20 Ashley Johnson, 21 Joe Simpson, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Rob Miller.

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Ian Whitten, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Devoto, 11 Santiago Cordero, 10 Gareth Steenson, 9 Stuart Townsend, 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Ollie Atkins, 5 Sam Skinner, 6 Don Armand, 7 Matt Kvesic, 8 Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Greg Holmes, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Toby Salmon, 20 Sean Lonsdale, 21 Jack Maunder, 22 Joe Simmonds, 23 Alex Cuthbert.

Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons (Saturday, 3pm)

Centre Kyle Eastmond makes a first Premiership start for Leicester as interim head coach Geordan Murphy takes charge for Newcastle's Welford Road visit. Eastmond partners Manu Tuilagi in midfield, while Mike Williams replaces injured lock Mike Fitzgerald.

Kyle Eastmond makes his first start for the Tigers on Saturday

Newcastle rugby director and former Leicester boss Dean Richards has made a solitary change as the Falcons look to bounce back from last weekend's home defeat against Saracens. Sinoti Sinoti returns on the wing for Richards' team as Newcastle return to Welford Road less than five months after beating the Tigers there 25-23.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Telusa Veainu 14 Adam Thompstone 13 Manu Tuilagi 12 Kyle Eastmond 11 Jonny May 10 George Ford 9 Ben Youngs 1 Greg Bateman 2 Tom Youngs (c) 3 Dan Cole 4 Mike Williams 5 Will Spencer 6 David Denton 7 Brendon O'Connor 8 Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 16 Jimmy Stevens 17 Campese Ma'afu 18 David Feao 19 Harry Wells 20 Guy Thompson 21 Sam Harrison 22 Tom Hardwick 23 Jordan Olowofela.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Simon Hammersley 14 Vereniki Goneva 13 Chris Harris 12 Josh Matavesi 11 Sinoti Sinoti 10 Toby Flood 9 Sonatane Takulua 1 Sami Mavinga 2 George McGuigan 3 Logovi'i Mulipola 4 Calum Green 5 Will Witty 6 Mark Wilson 7 Will Welch (c) 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socino 17 Adam Brocklebank 18 Jack Payne 19 Tevita Cavubati 20 Gary Graham 21 Sam Stuart 22 Joel Hodgson 23 Alex Tait.

Saracens v Bristol Bears (Saturday, 3pm)

England No 8 Billy Vunipola is set to start his comeback from a second serious arm injury off the bench against Allianz Park visitors Bristol. Saracens boss Mark McCall has made five changes from the side that beat Newcastle last time out, with No 8 Sione Vailanu, scrum-half Ben Spencer and lock Nick Isiekwe among those starting. Injuries sideline Juan Figallo, Sean Maitland and David Strettle.

Billy Vunipola starts at No 8 for Saracens against Bristol Bears

Bristol head coach Pat Lam makes eight changes from the side that accounted for Bath seven days ago. Piers O'Conor makes a competitive debut at full-back, while Callum Sheedy and Andy Uren form the half-back combination and forwards Jordan Lay, Lewis Thiede, Joe Latta and Jack Lam are also called up.

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Matt Gallagher, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Brad Barritt (c), 11 Alex Lewington, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Ben Spencer, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 6 Mike Rhodes, 7 Jackson Wray, 8 Sione Vailanu.

Replacements: 16 Christopher Tolofua, 17 Richard Barrington, 18 Titi Lamositele, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Billy Vunipola, 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 Nick Tompkins, 23 Liam Williams.

Bristol Bears: 15 Piers O'Conor, 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Will Hurrell, 12 Siale Piutau, 11 Alapati Leiua, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Andy Uren, 1 Jordan Lay, 2 Harry Thacker, 3 Lewis Thiede, 4 Ed Holmes, 5 Joe Latta, 6 Steve Luatua (c), 7 George Smith, 8 Jack Lam.

Replacements: 16 Shaun Malton, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 John Afoa, 19 Joe Joyce, 20 Nick Haining, 21 Harry Randall, 22 Ian Madigan, 23 Tom Pincus.

Bath v Gloucester (Saturday, 4.30pm)

Bath boss Todd Blackadder has changed both half-backs following defeat at Bristol last Friday, with Freddie Burns and Max Green handed the job this weekend. One other change from Ashton Gate is up front, where hooker Tom Dunn starts and packs down alongside Nathan Catt and Henry Thomas in the front row.

Zach Mercer starts in the Bath back row this weekend

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann has predictably retained the starting line-up that accounted for Northampton at Kingsholm last weekend. England fly-half Danny Cipriani makes a second Premiership start for his new club, while one change on the bench sees centre Mark Atkinson named instead of Owen Williams.

Bath: 15 Tom Homer, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Jackson Willison, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Joe Cokanasiga, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Max Green, 1 Nathan Catt, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Henry Thomas, 4 Dave Attwood, 5 Matt Garvey (c), 6 Zach Mercer, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Anthony Perenise, 19 Elliott Stooke, 20 Tom Ellis, 21 Chris Cook, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Aled Brew.

Gloucester Rugby: 15 Jason Woodward, 14 Charlie Sharples, 13 Henry Trinder, 12 Billy Twelvetrees, 11 Matt Banahan, 10 Danny Cipriani, 9 Callum Braley 1 Val Rapava Ruskin, 2 James Hanson, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Ed Slater (c), 5 Mariano Galarza, 6 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Lewis Ludlow, 8 Ben Morgan.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Josh Hohneck, 18 Ciaran Knight, 19 Freddie Clarke, 20 Jake Polledri, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Mark Atkinson, 23 Tom Hudson.

Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors (Sunday, 3pm)

Sale rugby director Steve Diamond makes two changes for the visit of Worcester following a comprehensive loss to Harlequins last time out. Josh Beaumont packs down at No 8 in a rejigged back-row alongside Jono Ross and Ben Curry, while there is also a start for centre Mark Jennings.

Worcester were narrowly beaten by Wasps last time out

Worcester show three changes for the trip north, with scrum-half Jonny Arr, lock Pierce Phillips and flanker Marco Mama all handed starts. Arr replaces Francois Hougaard, who has a rib injury, and Phillips takes over from groin injury victim Anton Bresler.

Sale Sharks: 15 Byron McGuigan, 14 Denny Solomona, 13 Sam James, 12 Mark Jennings, 11 Marland Yarde, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Will Cliff, 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Rob Webber, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Bryn Evans, 5 James Phillips, 6 Jono Ross (c), 7 Ben Curry, 8 Josh Beaumont.

Replacements: 16 Cameron Neild, 17 Alexandru Tarus, 18 Joe Jones, 19 George Nott, 20 Josh Strauss, 21 Gus Warr, 21 Luke James, 23 Paolo Odogwu.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ryan Mills, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Jonny Arr, 1 Callum Black, 2 Niall Annett, 3 Nick Schonert, 4 Pierce Phillips, 5 Darren Barry, 6 Marco Mama, 7 Sam Lewis, 8 GJ van Velze (c)

Replacements: 16 Joe Taufete'e, 17 Ryan Bower, 18 Simon Kerrod, 19 Andrew Kitchener, 20 Alafoti Faosiliva, 21 Michael Heaney, 22 Jono Lance, 23 Ashley Beck.