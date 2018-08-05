Steve Borthwick looks ahead to 'exciting times' with England

0:58 Forwards coach Steve Borthwick reaffirms his commitment to England and says he is looking forward to an exciting 12 months ahead Forwards coach Steve Borthwick reaffirms his commitment to England and says he is looking forward to an exciting 12 months ahead

Forwards coach Steve Borthwick has reaffirmed his commitment to England.

Earlier this year, Borthwick was approached by Ulster who were interested in making the former England lock their head coach.

The Rugby Football Union took the unusual step of making a statement in which they said Borthwick "had not applied for any other coaching roles since he joined England in 2016".

And Borthwick insists he is fully focused on the international matches against South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in the autumn before England attempt to regain the Six Nations ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"I think that [my commitment to England] was made pretty clear in the statement made by the RFU," Borthwick told Sky Sports News.

"I am concentrating on my job to help England continue to improve. We know we've got some exciting times ahead over the next 12 months and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Dylan Hartley has passed all the return to play protocols for concussion

Borthwick has been working closely with Dylan Hartley over the last week as the England captain works his way back to full fitness after suffering a concussion in the Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Hartley has not played since the loss to Ireland in March but Borthwick is optimistic will be ready for the start of the season on September 1.

"The start of the season is a month away and he's progressing. I think everything's going well at this stage," Borthwick said.

"For any player who has a good spell out of the game for whatever reason, there's always a progression through the different aspects of the game to be physically prepared.

"He's come into camp incredibly enthusiastic. He's enjoying being here and it looks like he enjoys being back on a rugby field."