Leicester Tigers sign Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu

Campese Ma'afu in action for Northampton Saints.

Leicester Tigers have signed prop forward Campese Ma'afu to bolster their front row ahead of the new season.

The 33-year-old Fiji international comes in as cover for Ellis Genge, who sustained a knee injury during England's tour of South Africa and is set to be out until 2019.

Ma'afu, who left Northampton Saints at the end of last season, also counts Cardiff Blues and Nottingham among his former clubs.

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said: "We're obviously disappointed to have Ellis sidelined for the start of the new season and we look forward to seeing him back to full fitness in due course, but Campese is a very experienced prop with good knowledge of Premiership and European rugby.

Ellis Genge injured his knee while training with England.

"He comes into a competitive group of front-rowers at the club and we look forward to seeing him work with coaches Mark Bakewell and Boris Stankovich as we build up to the new campaign."

The Fijian has won 53 caps for his country, and joins alongside Tonga international prop David Feao.

The 27-year-old featured in Tonga's three summer Tests against Georgia, Fiji and Samoa and already has experience in European rugby at French clubs La Rochelle and Narbonne.

O'Connor added: "David comes in with some good experience in Europe and we think he can continue to make good progress here. He is a big, powerful man and we look forward to getting him to work in the build-up to the new season."