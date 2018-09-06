Saracens duo Duncan Taylor and Juan Figallo facing spell out after sustaining knee injuries
Last Updated: 06/09/18 10:28am
Saracens duo Duncan Taylor and Juan Figallo have both suffered serious knee injuries and face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Scotland international Taylor sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing for the Saracens A team in the Premiership Rugby Shield at the weekend.
He is due to see a specialist to assess the full extent of the damage but could face a race against time to be fit for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Prop Figallo picked up a posterior cruciate ligament injury in Saracens' Premiership 32-21 opening-day win over Newcastle at Kingston Park on Saturday.
The Argentina international, who played in both of his country's recent Rugby Championships matches against South Africa, is not expected to return to fitness until the beginning of 2019.
New Zealand vs Argentina
September 8, 2018, 8:00am
Live on