Michael Hooper says Australia fired up for All Blacks clash in Rugby Championship

Australia are desperate for a flying start against the All Blacks in Sydney this weekend, says captain Michael Hooper.

The Wallabies head into Saturday's fixture, which also doubles as the Rugby Championship opener, as underdogs after failing to win the Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

The hosts have started the three-Test series poorly in recent years, and Hooper said: "I'm going to come out all guns blazing.

"We're ready, we're good to go... bring it on."

Sydney has been a happy hunting ground for the New Zealanders in recent years, defeating Australia 42-8 in 2016 and 54-34 last year.

"We owe the Sydney crowd something," added utility back Matt Toomua, who will start on the bench.

"Unfortunately we haven't done well here in a little while, so it's time to give them something to cheer about."

The Wallabies will take heart from their 23-18 win over the All Blacks in the final Bledisloe Test in Brisbane last October, which followed a narrow 35-29 loss in Dunedin two months earlier.

Hooper has not played since suffering the injury in the Wallabies' 2-1 series loss to Six Nations champions Ireland in June.

It was the first serious injury of the 26-year-old's career, with the flanker often playing the entire 80 minutes for both the Wallabies and New South Wales Waratahs. He expects to be able to last the full match on Saturday.

"I feel really ready and can't wait for Saturday's match," he said after the Wallabies' final training run at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

"It's one of those things; you tick all the boxes, you get to a point, I'm sitting here today feeling great about what I can do and I think I can make a difference in the game.

"Being able to maintain our ball and slow their ball is paramount. We know what they can do with ball in hand and we're fully capable of scoring points [with possession].

"So getting that area sorted is paramount, but the Kiwi players are very good there as well."