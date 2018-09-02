Israel Folau named in Australia squad despite injury concerns

Israel Folau is back in the Australia squad after missing their defeat at Eden Park

Israel Folau has been rushed back into a revamped Australia squad for this month's Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and Argentina.

Brumbies player of the year Rory Arnold and Reds pair Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Caleb Timu also join the Wallabies squad.

Folau, who missed the 40-12 loss to New Zealand in Auckland, only ran on his injured ankle for the first time last Friday.

Although rated as a 50-50 chance of starting Saturday's Test against South Africa in Brisbane, live on Sky Sports Action, Australia coach Michael Cheika rushed him back into the squad as the Wallabies search for their first Rugby Championship win after back-to-back losses against the All Blacks.

Arnold, who last played for Australia in the 2017 Rugby Championship, has been brought back into the fold following stand-out physical performances in recent club matches.

Paenga-Amosa and Timu both played against Ireland in the June Tests but did not appear against the All Blacks last month.

Prop Taniela Tupou, while included in the squad, has a question mark over his name because of a hamstring strain.

Australia squad

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Fainga'a, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (c), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Pete Samu, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou.

Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Matt Toomua.