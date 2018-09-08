Israel Folau and Adam Coleman ruled out of Australia's match against South Africa

Israel Folau suffered the injury against New Zealand three weeks ago

Full-back Israel Folau and lock Adam Coleman were late withdrawals from Australia's starting line-up for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with South Africa.

Folau suffered an ankle injury in the opening Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand three weeks ago and missed the return game in Auckland the following week.

With Folau failing to recover in time to face the Springboks, Cheika moved Dane Haylett-Petty from the right wing to full-back with Jack Maddocks promoted from the bench to start in the No 14 jersey.

Tom Banks has come onto the bench and is likely to earn his second Test cap against a Springboks side that suffered a 32-19 loss to Argentina two weeks ago in Mendoza.

Adam Coleman is a key man in the Australian line-out

Coleman was also an enforced change from the side named by coach Michael Cheika on Thursday, joining loose forward David Pocock who was ruled out with a neck injury on Friday.

The towering Coleman, who is the line-out caller in the Australian team, pulled out of Saturday's match for family reasons.

He was replaced in the starting team by Izack Rodda, with Rob Simmons being called up to the bench.

The Wallabies are bottom of the southern hemisphere championship after losing their first two games to the All Blacks.