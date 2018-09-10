Makazole Mapimpi leaves Springboks squad due to knee injury

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi has returned to South Africa for treatment on a knee injury sustained in Saturday's defeat to Australia.

Mapimpi scored a try in the game, shortly before exiting before half-time with the injury to his right knee.

Cheslin Kolbe, replaced Mapimpi, earning his debut cap for the Springboks, and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is not planning to call up a replacement ahead of Saturday's Test against New Zealand in Wellington, live on Sky Sports.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live on

"We have a squad of 30 players here in Wellington and we're not going to call up a replacement," Erasmus said.

"Makazole flew back today (Monday) and if we call up someone in his place, he will only arrive here on Wednesday and have one training session with us.

3:40 Highlights: Australia 23-18 South Africa Highlights: Australia 23-18 South Africa

"We have Cheslin Kolbe with us who played a full second half last Saturday on the wing, but we have some other options as well such as Jesse Kriel and even Lukhanyo Am, who has played some rugby out on the wing.

"We will try and pick the most experienced side for this match, with the least amount of changes."