Guinness PRO14 team news - all the latest from across the 14 teams

Joe Tomane will make his competitive Leinster debut in Round one of the 2018/19 PRO14

All the team news for the opening weekend of the 2018/19 PRO14 season, starting with Cardiff Blues against Leinster...

Cardiff Blues v Leinster (Friday, 7.35pm)

Ellis Jenkins returns to captain Cardiff Blues, as one of four players to come straight back into competitive action alongside Rey Lee-Lo, Kristian Dacey and Nick Williams.

Jason Harries, Rory Thornton and Dmitri Arhip all make their PRO14 debuts for the region following their summer arrivals.

Australia international Joe Tomane will make his debut for Leinster at inside centre following his move from Top 14 side Montpellier.

Caelan Doris will also make his first start for the the PRO14 champions in the back row, where he is joined by Josh Murphy and captain Rhys Ruddock.

Cardiff Blues: 15 Matthew Morgan 14 Jason Harries, 13 Willis Halaholo, 12 Rey Lee-Lo, 11 Owen Lane; 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Lloyd Williams; 1 Bradley Thyer, 2 Kristian Dacey, 3 Dmitri Arhip, 4 Seb Davies, 5 Rory Thornton, 6 Josh Turnbull, 7 Ellis Jenkins (c), 8 Nick Williams.

Replacements: 16 Rhys Gill, 17 Ethan Lewis, 18 Scott Andrews, 19 George Earle, 20 Olly Robinson, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Steven Shingler, 23 Garyn Smith

Leinster: 15 Dave Kearney, 14 Adam Byrne, 13 Rory O'Loughlin, 12 Joe Tomane, 11 Barry Daly, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Luke McGrath; 1 Peter Dooley, 2 James Tracy, 3 Michael Bent, 4 Ross Molony, 5 Scott Fardy, 6 Josh Murphy, 7 Rhys Ruddock (c), 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Bryan Byrne, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Mick Kearney, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Noel Reid, 23 Fergus McFadden.

Ospreys v Edinburgh (Friday, 7.35pm)

Wales trio George North, Scott Williams and Aled Davies will all make their competitive Ospreys debuts, while Alun Wyn Jones is set to start despite having not featured during pre-season.

Summer recruits Henry Pyrgos and Simon Hickey are selected as half-back partners for Edinburgh while fellow new arrivals Pierre Schoeman and Luke Hamilton are named at loosehead prop and blindside flanker.

Here's the Ospreys team to face @EdinburghRugby at the @LibertyStadium tomorrow evening for our first Guinness PRO14 game of the 2018/19 season, K.O 7:35pm

Richard Cockerill's side features 11 Scotland internationals including back duo Blair Kinghorn and Mark Bennett while Hamish Watson makes his comeback following season-ending surgery in April.

Ospreys: 15 Dan Evans, 14 George North, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Hanno Dirksen, 10 Luke Price, 9 Aled Davies; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Scott Otten, 3 Tom Botha, 4 Bradley Davies, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Justin Tipuric (c), 8 James King.

Replacements: Baldwin, R Jones, Jeffries, Beard, Cross, Habberfield, S Davies, Thomas.

Edinburgh: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Dougie Fife, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Duhan Van der Merwe, 10 Simon Hickey, 9 Henry Pyrgos; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Stuart McInally (c), 3 Simon Berghan, 4 Ben Toolis, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Luke Hamilton, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Bill Mata.

Replacements: 16 Ross Ford, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Murray McCallum, 19 Fraser McKenzie, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Sean Kennedy, 22 Jaco Van der Walt, 23 James Johnstone.

Zebre v Kings (Friday, 7.35pm)

Zebre have been busy recruiting to strengthen their squad during the summer but only four of their recruits make the bench as Francois Brummer, Massimo Ceciliani, Giosue Zilocchi and Apisai Tauyavuca prepare for potential debuts.

Full-back Michael Botha, lock Schalk Oelofse and flank Henry Brown will make their first starts in Kings colours, while playmaker Michael Willemse starts at fly-half having previously impressed at full-back or on the wing last season.

Dressing room is ready - players will be arriving shortly

Zebre: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Giulio Bisegni, 12 Tommaso Castello, 11 Giovanbattista Venditti, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Marcello Violi; 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Oliviero Fabiani, 3 Dario Chistolini, 4 Leonard Krumov, 5 George Biagi, 6 David Sisi, 7 Johan Meyer, 8 Renato Giammarioli.

Replacements: 16 Alandre Van Rooyen, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Luphumlo Mguca, 19 John-Charles Astle, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Martin Du Toit, 23 Ulrich Beyers

Kings: 15 Michael Botha, 14 Michael Makase, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Masixole Banda, 9 Rudi van Rooyen; 1 Justin Forwood, 2 Michael Willemse (c), 3 Luvuyo Pupuma, 4 Schalk Oelofse, 5 Bobby de Wee, 6 Henry Brown, 7 Tienie Burger, 8 Ruaan Lerm.

Replacements: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Luphumlo Mguca, 19 JC Astle, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Martin du Toit, 23 Ulrich Beyers.

Connacht v Glasgow Warriors (Saturday, 3pm)

New Connacht boss Andy Friend has selected Australia international Kyle Godwin for a first club start in midfield as they target an improvement on last season, when they managed just seven wins.

Glasgow have named an experienced backline for the season opener which includes Scotland internationals Stuart Hogg and Peter Horne, while Tommy Seymour and DTH van der Merwe start on the wings.

DID YOU KNOW | There are 9️⃣ Connacht Academy graduates in the starting 15, including 6️⃣ of the 8 forwards

Connacht: 15 Tiernan O'Halloran, 14 Cian Kelleher, 13 Kyle Godwin, 12 Tom Farrell, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Caolin Blade, 1 Denis Buckley, 2 Dave Heffernan, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Ultan Dillane, 5 James Cannon, 6 Paul Boyle, 7 Jarrad Butler (c), 8 Eoin McKeon.

Replacements: 16 Shane Delahunt, 17 Peter McCabe, 18 Conor Carey, 19 Quinn Roux, 20 Cillian Gallagher, 21 James Mitchell, 22 Craig Ronaldson, 23 Niyi Adeolokun.

Glasgow: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Nick Grigg, 12 Peter Horne, 11 DTH van der Merwe, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 George Horne;1 Oli Kebble, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Rob Harley, 7 Callum Gibbins, 8 Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Alex Allan, 18 D'Arcy Rae, 19 Adam Ashe, 20 Chris Fusaro, 21 Nick Frisby, 22 Alex Dunbar, 23 Niko Matawalu.

Munster v Cheetahs (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Ireland international Joey Carberry is among the replacements as he targets a first Munster appearance with JJ Hanrahan picked to start at fly-half for Johann van Graan's side.

ICYMI | New signings Mike Haley, Neil Cronin, Joey Carbery & Arno Botha all included in our opening round squad #SUAF 🔴@PRO14Official returns

Saturday @thomondstadium #MUNvCHE 5.15pm

Munster: 15 Mike Haley, 14 Darren Sweetnam, 13 Dan Goggin, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Shane Daly, 10 JJ Hanrahan, 9 Neil Cronin, 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Mike Sherry, 3 John Ryan, 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Billy Holland (c), 6 Dave O'Callaghan, 7 Tommy O'Donnell, 8 Arno Botha.

Replacements: 16 Rhys Marshall, 17 Brian Scott, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Darren O'Shea, 20 Gavin Coombes, 21 James Hart, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Sammy Arnold.

Cheetahs: 15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Nico Lee, 11 William Small-Smith, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Shaun Venter, 1 Ox Nche, 2 Jacques du Toit, 3 Luan de Bruin, 4 Justin Basson, 5 JP du Preez, 6 Junior Pokomela, 7 Oupa Mohoje (c), 8 Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Joseph Dweba. 17 Charles Marais. 18 Aranos Coetzee. 19 Walt Steenkamp. 20 Aidon Davis. 21 Tian Meyer. 22 Ernst Stapelberg. 23 Ryno Eksteen.

Ulster v Scarlets (Saturday, 5.15pm)

New signing Henry Speight makes his debut on the wing, with fellow new recruits Billy Burns and Will Addison also in the backline, while South African flanker Marcell Coetzee is set to make his first Ulster appearance since 2016.

Rory Best continues to be sidelined through injury and lock Alan O'Connor will captain the hosts, who are led by new coach Dan McFarland.

@HendersonIain is ready to take on Scarlets tomorrow!

Scarlets have opted to go with Scotland international Sam Hidalgo-Clyne rather than Wales' Gareth Williams at scrum-half, while British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies should make his first competitive start since November 2017.

Club captain Ken Owens makes his return to the starting line-up to lead Wayne Pivac's side, which is shorn of the services of Jake Ball, Leigh Halfpenny and Hadleigh Parkes, among others, through injury.

Ulster: 15 Will Addison, 14 Craig Gilroy, 13 Darren Cave, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Henry Speight, 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney; 1 Andy Warwick, 2 John Andrew, 3 Tom O'Toole, 4 Alan O'Connor (c), 5 Iain Henderson, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Sean Reidy, 8 Nick Timoney;

Replacements: 16 Adam McBurney, 17 Eric O'Sullivan, 18 Ross Kane, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Chris Henry, 21 Dave Shanahan, 22 Angus Curtis, 23 Angus Kernohan.

Scarlets: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Kieron Fonotia, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Rhys Patchell, 9 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens (c), 3 Werner Kruger, 4 David Bulbring, 5 Steve Cummins, 6 Blade Thomson, 7 James Davies, 8 Josh Macleod

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Phil Price, 18 Simon Gardiner, 19 Ed Kennedy, 20 Dan Davis, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Dan Jones, 23 Ioan Nicholas.

Dragons v Benetton Rugby (Saturday, 7.35pm)

Ross Moriarty will have to wait for his first start in a Dragons shirt as the back-row forward serves a ban following his sending off for Wales in June, but Richard Hibbard, one of six debutants, does start following his move from Gloucester.

Back-row Lewis Evans will make his 150th PRO14 appearance as Gavin Henson is picked to start at fly-half, with lock Cory Hill captaining the side.

Dragons: 15 Jordan Williams, 14 Dafydd Howells, 13 Tyler Morgan, 12 Jack Dixon, 11 Hallam Amos, 10 Gavin Henson, 9 Rhodri Williams; 1 Ryan Bevington, 2 Richard Hibbard, 3 Leon Brown, 4 Brandon Nansen, 5 Cory Hill (c), 6 Lewis Evans, 7 Aaron Wainwright, 8 Ollie Griffiths

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Lloyd Fairbrother, 19 Matthew Screech, 20 Huw Taylor, 21 Tavis Knoyle, 22 Josh Lewis, 23 Adam Warren

Benetton: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Ratuva Tavuyara, 13 Tommaso Benvenuti, 12 Alberto Sgarbi, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Tito Tebaldi; 1 Federico Zani, 2 Hame Faiva, 3 Tiziano Pasquali, 4 Alessandro Zanni, 5 Dean Budd (c), 6 Abraham Steyn, 7 Sebastian Negri, 8 Marco Barbini.

Replacements: 16 Engjel Makelara, 17 Derrick Appiah, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Marco Lazzaroni, 22 Giorgio Bronzini, 23 Tommaso Iannone