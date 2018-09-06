Guinness PRO14 team news

Jaco Taute makes his long-awaited Munster return this weekend

Team news for the Guinness PRO14's second round, starting with Glasgow v Munster and Ulster v Edinburgh on Friday night.

Glasgow Warriors v Munster (Friday, 7.35pm)

The inclusion of Fraser Brown and Adam Ashe in the forward pack are the only changes to the Glasgow starting XV from last weekend's bonus-point win over Connacht in Galway.

Tadhg Beirne is in line to make his Munster debut this weekend

Jaco Taute makes a welcome return for Munster after missing almost a year of action through injury, named among the replacements. Tadhg Beirne is also among the 23-man squad with the new signing in line to make his Munster debut off the bench.

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Nick Grigg, 12 Peter Horne, 11 DTH van der Merwe, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 George Horne, 1 Oli Kebble, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Rob Harley, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Ryan Wilson (co-captain), 7 Callum Gibbins (co-captain), 8 Adam Ashe.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 D'Arcy Rae, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 Ali Price, 22 Alex Dunbar, 23 Niko Matawalu.

Munster: 15 Mike Haley, 14 Darren Sweetnam, 13 Sammy Arnold, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Shane Daly, 10 JJ Hanrahan, 9 Neil Cronin, 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Mike Sherry, 3 John Ryan, 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Billy Holland (C), 6 Dave O'Callaghan, 7 Tommy O'Donnell, 8 Arno Botha.

Replacements: 16 Rhys Marshall, 17 James Cronin, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Fineen Wycherley, 20 Tadhg Beirne, 21 Duncan Williams, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Jaco Taute.

Ulster v Edinburgh (Friday 7.35pm)

Jordi Murphy will make his first appearance in an Ulster jersey on Friday night, one of four changes to the side from last week. Rob Herring captains the side from hooker, while prop Ross Kane and second rower Kieran Treadwell are the other new faces.

Wing Duhan van der Merwe drops out of the Edinburgh starting XV due to injury, replaced by club centurion Tom Brown who makes his first competitive appearance since November 2017.

Ulster's John Cooney signed a new deal with the club this week

WP Nel gets the nod at tighthead, and Hamish Watson - who misses the match in Belfast due to the expected birth of his child - is replaced in the back row by Jamie Ritchie.

Ulster: 15 Will Addison, 14 Craig Gilroy, 13 Darren Cave, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Henry Speight, 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney, 1 Andrew Warwick, 2 Rob Herring (c), 3 Ross Kane , 4 Kieran Treadwell, 5 Iain Henderson, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Jordi Murphy, 8 Nick Timoney.

Replacements: 16 Adam McBurney, 17 Eric O'Sullivan, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Al O'Connor, 20 Sean Reidy, 21 Dave Shanahan, 22 Angus Curtis, 23 Angus Kernohan.

Edinburgh: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Dougie Fife, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Tom Brown, 10 Simon Hickey, 9 Henry Pyrgos, 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Stuart McInally (c), 3 WP Nel, 4 Ben Toolis, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Luke Hamilton, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 8 Bill Mata.

Replacements: 16 Ross Ford, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Murray McCallum, 19 Fraser McKenzie, 20 Luke Crosbie, 21 Sean Kennedy, 22 Jaco van der Walt, 23 James Johnstone.

Dragons v Southern Kings (Saturday, 3pm)

British and Irish Lion Ross Moriarty makes his Dragons debut on Saturday, while a new-look front row sees prop Brok Harris and hooker Elliot Dee named alongside Leon Brown.

Ross Moriarty takes the field for his new side, the Dragons, this weekend

The Kings have named Springbok Bjorn Basson on the wing, as they aim to replicate their victory over the Dragons last season, their only win of the campaign.

Dragons: 15 Jordan Williams; 14 Dafydd Howells, 13 Tyler Morgan, 12 Jack Dixon, 11 Hallam Amos; 10 Josh Lewis, 9 Rhodri Williams; 1 Brok Harris, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Leon Brown, 4 Matthew Screech, 5 Cory Hill (c), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Ollie Griffiths, 8 Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16 Richard Hibbard, 17 Ryan Bevington, 18 Lloyd Fairbrother, 19 Brandon Nansen, 20 Huw Taylor, 21 Tavis Knoyle, 22 Arwel Robson, 23 Adam Warren.

Southern Kings: 15 Yaw Penxe; 14 Michael Makase, 13 Harlon Klassen, 12 Berton Klassen, 11 Bjorn Basson; 10 Masixole Banda, 9 Rudi van Rooyen; 1Justin Forwood, 2 Michael Willemse (c), 3 Luvuyo Pupuma, 4 Schalk Oelofse, 5 Bobby De Wee, 6 Stephan De Wit, 7 Martinus Burger, 8 Andisa Ntsila.

Replacements: 16 Alandre Van Rooyen, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Lupumlo Mguca, 19 John-Charles Astle, 20 Ruaan Lerm, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Martin Du Toit, 23 Ulrich Beyers.

Connacht v Zebre (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Sean O'Brien and Gavin Thornbury have both returned from injury and are named in the Connacht side. Centre Eoin Griffin and lock Quinn Roux, who came off the bench last week, are the other two changes to the side that lost to Glasgow last week.

Jarrad Butler wears the No 7 jersey for Connacht

Edoardo Padovani slots in at full-back in an injury-enforced change for Zebre, replacing Matteo Minozzi. There are three other changes to the starting XV as centre Nicholas De Battista comes in for his debut and Tongan flanker Matu Tevi and prop Giosue Zilocchi are also included.

Connacht: 15 Tiernan O'Halloran, 14 Cian Kelleher, 13 Eoin Griffin, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Caolin Blade, 1 Denis Buckley, 2 Dave Heffernan, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Gavin Thornbury, 5 Quinn Roux, 6 Sean O'Brien, 7 Jarrad Butler (c), 8 Paul Boyle.

Replacements: 16 Shane Delahunt, 17 Conán O'Donnell, 18 Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 19 James Cannon, 20 Colby Fainga'a, 21 Kieran Marmion, 22 Craig Ronaldson, 23 Niyi Adeolokun.

Zebre: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Giulio Bisegni, 12 Nicolas De Battista, 11 Giovanbattista Venditti, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Marcello Violi, 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Oliviero Fabiani, 3 Giosué Zilocchi, 4 David Sisi, 5 George Biagi (c), 6 Matu Tevi, 7 Johan Meyer, 8 Renato Giammarioli.

Replacements: 16 Massimo Ceciliani, 17 Daniele Rimpelli, 18 Roberto Tenga, 19 Apisai Tauyavuca, 20 Jimmy Tuivaiti, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 Tommaso Boni.

Ospreys v Cheetahs (Saturday, 5.30pm)

The Ospreys make two changes to their backline for the visit of the Cheetahs with Tom Williams coming onto the left wing in place of Hanno Dirksen and Wales international Sam Davies wearing the No.10 jersey.

George North made a try-scoring competitive debut for Ospreys last week

The Cheetahs' Oupa Mohoje has been sidelined after suffering an ACL tear in his right knee sustained in last week's match against Munster; he is expected to be out of action for 9 months. Gerhard Olivier joins the squad and will provide cover on the bench for Aidon Davis.

Ospreys: 15 Dan Evans, 14 George North, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Tom Williams, 10 Sam Davies, 9 Aled Davies, 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Scott Otten, 3 Tom Botha, 4 Bradley Davies, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Justin Tipuric (c), 8 James King.

Replacements: 16 Scott Baldwin, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Alex Jeffries, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Sam Cross, 21 Tom Habberfield, 22 James Hook, 23 Joe Thomas.

Cheetahs: 15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Nico Lee, 11 William Small-Smith, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Shaun Venter, 1 Ox Nche, 2 Jacques du Toit, 3 Luan de Bruin, 4 Justin Basson, 5 JP du Preez, 6 Junior Pokomela, 7 Aidon Davis, 8 Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Aranos Coetzee, 19 Walt Steenkamp, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Ernst Stapelberg/Marnus van der Merwe, 23 Ryno Eksteen.

Benetton v Cardiff Blues (Saturday, 7.35pm)

Benetton, boosted by their victory over the Dragons in the opening round, have picked Jayden Hayward at full-back, joined in the back three by wingers Ratuva Tavuyara and Monty Ioane.

Nick Williams starts at No 8 for Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues have made one change for Saturday; George Earle replaces Seb Davies, who picked up a knee injury in their last-gasp defeat to Leinster last weekend.

Benetton Rugby: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Ratuva Tavuyara, 13 Tommaso Benvenuti, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Tito Tebaldi, 1 Nicola Quaglio, 2 Hame Faiva, 3 Tiziano Pasquali, 4 Marco Fuser, 5 Dean Budd (c), 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Abraham Steyn, 8 Robert Barbieri.

Replacements: 16 Engjel Makelara, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Irne Herbst, 20 Marco Lazzaroni, 21 Marco Barbini, 22 Dewaldt Duvenage, 23 Marco Zanon.

Cardiff Blues: 15 Matthew Morgan, 14 Jason Harries, 13 Rey Lee-Lo, 12 Willis Halaholo, 11 Owen Lane, 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Lloyd Williams, 1 Brad Thyer, 2 Kristian Dacey, 3 Dmitri Arhip, 4 George Earle, 5 Rory Thornton, 6 Josh Turnbull, 7 Ellis Jenkins (c), 8 Nick Williams

Replacements: 16 Ethan Lewis, 17 Rhys Gill, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Josh Navidi, 20 Olly Robinson, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Garyn Smith

Scarlets v Leinster (Saturday, 7.35pm)

Five internationals - Leigh Halfpenny, Johnny McNicholl, Hadleigh Parkes, Samson Lee and Jake Ball - have all been cleared fit and will start for the Scarlets against Leinster.

Rhys Ruddock leads the Leinster team in the No 7 jersey

Jordan Larmour comes into the Leinster team at full-back, with Fergus McFadden and James Lowe completing the back three. In the half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park gets his first start of the season having come off the bench last week, while Ross Byrne is again named at No 10 after his man-of-the-match performance last week.

Scarlets: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Kieron Fonotia, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Tom Prydie, 10 Dan Jones, 9 Gareth Davies, 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens ©, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Steve Cummins, 6 Blade Thomson, 7 James Davies, 8 Josh Macleod.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Phil Price, 18 Werner Kruger, 19 Lewis Rawlins, 20 Ed Kennedy, 21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22 Paul Asquith, 23 Ioan Nicholas.

Leinster: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Fergus McFadden, 13 Rory O'Loughlin, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 1 Cian Healy, 2 Seán Cronin, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Devin Toner, 5 Ian Nagle, 6 Josh Murphy, 7 Rhys Ruddock (c), 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 James Tracy, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Mick Kearney, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Luke McGrath, 22 Noel Reid, 23 Joe Tomane.