Scarlets' Uzair Cassiem to miss start of PRO14 season with calf injury

Uzair Cassiem has been ruled out for up to four weeks

Scarlets No 8 Uzair Cassiem could miss the first month of the season after suffering a calf injury.

The South Africa international sustained the injury during last weekend's 45-12 friendly loss against Bath and a scan on Tuesday revealed its extent.

Scarlets said: "He should make a full recovery and return to action within four weeks."

Cassiem joined the Scarlets from Guinness PRO14 rivals the Cheetahs this summer along with full-back Clayton Blommetjies.

The 28-year-old has won eight caps for the Springboks, scoring one try. He made his debut against Wales in Cardiff in November 2016 with the last of his caps coming against the same side - at the same venue - 13 months later.

Scarlets travel to Ulster on Saturday for their PRO14 opener and seven days later they are home to Leinster, who defeated them in last season's final.

Cassiem could also miss games against Benetton and Connacht on September 15 and 22 respectively.