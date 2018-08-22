British and Irish Lions appoint Ben Calveley as first managing director

Ben Calveley (left) will become managing director of the British and Irish Lions in November

The British and Irish Lions have appointed Ben Calveley as their first full-time managing director.

Calveley will start his new role on November 12. He is currently chief operating officer for Six Nations Rugby Limited, on secondment from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) during which he has also led the Lions' executive team and staff.

In a statement on their website, the Lions declared Calveley had been the "unanimous choice of the Board" to take the role, which was deemed necessary following a post-tour strategic review of the 2017 series in New Zealand.

Calveley said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as British and Irish Lions managing director.

"It is an absolute privilege and thrill to be part of such a unique sporting body, which holds a special place in the hearts of all rugby fans."

British and Irish Lions chairman Tom Grace said: "Ben brings strong experience to our organisation from his background in the RFU in particular, and we are confident that he will bring the Lions to the next level of growth and strength."

The Lions drew their 2017 series with New Zealand and will next travel to South Africa in 2021

With the RFU, Calveley worked on corporate strategy, policy, public affairs, international relations, project and risk management, fundraising and events.

He also previously worked for UK Sport as their Head of Corporate and International Relations.