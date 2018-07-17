Rebels fine Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani after altercation

Amanaki Mafi was released on bail after appearing in court charged with injuring with intent to injure

The Rebels have fined Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani £10,000 each for their altercation after Saturday's game against the Highlanders.

Rebels forward Mafi was arrested following the incident but was released on bail after appearing in court in Dunedin charged with injuring with intent to injure.

With the criminal charges bringing the club into disrepute, Chief Executive Baden Stephenson has moved quickly to discipline the players.

"Notwithstanding that both Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani were finishing at the Rebels this season and heading overseas to continue their playing careers, it is only appropriate, given the seriousness of the incident, to sanction both players with a significant fine," Stephenson said.

Lopeti Timani and team mate Mafi were both fined £10,000

"Along with the Rebels board, head coach David Wessels and club management, we have strived this year to re-build a culture which values respect and excellence in everything we do.

"The actions of these two players is totally contrary to our club's values and has tarnished the excellent work of so many in the club, both on and off the field this season."

The incident occurred overnight after the Rebels lost 43-37 to the Highlanders, ending their hopes of a maiden Super Rugby playoff place.

Rugby Australia is conducting its own investigation and will wait for the outcome of the current criminal process underway in New Zealand.

The second hearing will be on August 3 and Mafi has been excused from appearing in person.