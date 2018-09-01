London Irish begin bid for Premiership return against Ealing Trailfinders

Ealing will host London Irish on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in a match pitting two favourites for promotion

Declan Kidney says London Irish have "a target on their back" as they get their Championship season underway against Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

The Exiles will begin only their second term outside the Premiership since it was formed in 1997 and will open their bid for an immediate return against a side backed to challenge once again for promotion.

Director of rugby Kidney, who was unable to save Irish from relegation despite a positive impression following his initial arrival as technical consultant in March, is well aware of the challenge they face if they are to make an immediate return.

"Just from talking to the boys who were in the Championship two years ago and then last year in the Premiership we had a target on our back," Kidney told Sky Sports at the season launch at Twickenham Stadium.

"Everybody saw us in my few games as a five-pointer in that they could get easy points against us. I don't think it will be any different this way. Everyone will see us as a possible cup final.

"When we go to the venues, there's some smashing rugby venues that we are looking forward to going to because they are what I call real rugby venues, with massive traditions within those clubs.

"It will be a big day when we go there and we want to give our own supporters something to get behind at the Madejski because they didn't have a whole lot to shout for last season."

The former Ireland Grand Slam-winning boss in 2009, working alongside head coach Les Kiss once again, is relishing the challenge of leading his squad in what is his first full season at club level since 2007-08 at Muster.

Ealing will have targeted us from a long way out and we need to make sure we put our best foot forward Declan Kidney

"You are just a target in a different way," Kidney added. "But long may that continue because if we are a target that means we are not doing too badly.

"The last thing you want to do is fall off that pedestal this year. Ealing will have targeted us from a long way out and we need to make sure we put our best foot forward."

Opponents Ealing have added strength in depth to their squad following their runners-up finish last season, including the arrival of former Wasps and Toulon centre Guy Armitage.

Sam Dickinson, who joined midway through last season from Northampton Saints, took over the captaincy reigns in the summer and says the meeting with Irish is a great test.

Regardless of who wins or loses that first game it is going to be a chase right to the finish so I am looking forward to it. Ealing captain Sam Dickinson

"It's all eyes on that game really," Dickinson said. "You can look behind and say it is a long year and you have got to win all the games, as traditionally you have to in the Championship to go back up, but it is an exciting start to the season.

"It could also be potentially an exciting end to the season as we have go to them last. Regardless of who wins or loses that first game it is going to be a chase right to the finish so I am looking forward to it.

He added: "We are not the guys who have come down from the Premiership so we're the underdog if you like but there is a little pressure there because we have done well in the previous years.

"We are looking to put the pressure on them. Hopefully we are establishing ourselves as being at the top and pushing towards that Premiership spot."

Elsewhere on the opening weekend of the season, Coventry Rugby will begin their return to the second-tier for the first time in eight years against Jersey Reds, while Yorkshire Carnegie open the season with a trip to face Hartpury College on Friday evening.

Green King IPA Championship Opening round fixtures Friday Hartpury College v Yorkshire Carnegie Saturday Coventry Rugby v Jersey Reds Richmond Rugby v London Scottish Ealing Trailfinders v London Irish Sunday Cornish Pirates v Doncaster Knights Nottingham Rugby v Bedford Blues

