Argentina recall Saracens prop Juan Figallo for Rugby Championship opener

Juan Figallo will make his first Pumas appearances since the World Cup bronze medal match against South Africa in 2015

Saracens prop Juan Figallo will make his first appearance for Argentina since the 2015 World Cup in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with South Africa in Durban.

The Pumas have relaxed a policy of selecting only home-based players as they look to improve a run of 11 defeats in 12 Tests, with Figallo named at tighthead for Mario Ledesma's first game as head coach.

Figallo is one of three changes to the pack that started the 44-15 drubbing by Scotland in June. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro switches to loosehead while Marcos Kremer and Javier Ortega Desio come into the back row.

Scrum-half Sebastian Cancelliere makes his first Pumas start

Scrum-half Sebastian Cancelliere is handed his first start at the expense of Martin Landajo with Matias Moroni and Ramiro Moyano named at outside centre and left wing respectively.

A significant change on the bench sees uncapped Diego Fortuny getting the nod ahead of long-time reserve hooker Julian Montoya.

Argentina's first win over South Africa came in Durban in 2015 but they have lost five of their last six Tests with the Springboks.

South Africa are boosted by the return of three key forwards for Saturday's Test at Kings Park.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Matas Alemanno, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Diego Fortuny, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia.