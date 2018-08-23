Tomas Lavanini comes into Argentina side for South Africa return match

Tomas Lavanini is back in the Argentina team for the weekend

Tomas Lavanini replaces Matias Alemanno at lock in the only change to the Argentina starting line-up for their Rugby Championship return match against South Africa.

The Pumas lost 34-21 to the Springboks in Durban last weekend in the opening round of the southern hemisphere championship. They host Rassie Erasmus' men in Mendoza, live and exclusive on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

Alemanno replaces Lavanini on the bench, where there are three other changes with centre Jeronimo de la Fuente, scrum-half Tomas Cubelli and hooker Facundo Bosch promoted.

Utility back Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, hooker Diego Fortuny and veteran scrum-half Martin Landajo drop out of the matchday 23 for the game at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

Cubelli is back in the squad after a long absence having been injured against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship last year.

The Pumas will be seeking only a second home victory over the Springboks after one win, one draw and 11 losses in the South American nation since they first met there 25 years ago.

Hooker Agustin Creevy skippers a side that lost twice to Wales and once to Scotland at home during June before coming off second best to South Africa in Durban.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Santiago Garcia Botta, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Tomas Cubelli, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Juan Cruz Mallia.