South Africa v Argentina: The Pumas take on the Springboks in Rugby Championship first round

In June, Siya Kolisi became the first black captain of the Springboks

Five talking points ahead of Argentina's trip to Durban to take on the Springboks in the second game of the 2018 Rugby Championship, live on Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm.

Jaguares' recipe for success

The Jaguares made history in July by making the Super Rugby play-offs for the first time since they joined the tournament, but what has been the secret to their success?

One factor is the expertise of coach Mario Ledesma, who has now taken the top job in Argentina. Rassie Erasmus believes the momentum gained by the Jaguares will give Ledesma's Pumas a lot of assurance in the Rugby Championship.

"Their new coach comes with a lot of technical knowledge and experience from his previous coaching roles, which is sure to add more firepower to their traditional strengths," said Erasmus. "They will be very confident as a result of the Jaguares' great run."

The Jaguares have stuck to their traditional strengths of plenty of power up front and flair to match it out wide, but the players really seem to have clicked this season, and as the majority of the squad will swap their orange jerseys for blue and white ones, that will bode well for the Argentines.

There are also some new stars on the rise, most noticeably Bautista Delguy - who scored 10 tries in 15 appearance for the Jaguares.

Will those core ingredients equal success in the Rugby Championship?

The Pumas' first-ever win over the Boks

The last time South Africa hosted Argentina in Durban, the Pumas arrived with the aim to become the first Argentina side to beat the Boks, and they succeeded.

The game was an historic one even before kick-off; it marked the 50 year anniversary of Argentina's first tour of South Africa. The squad from the 1965 tour was invited to Kings Park to watch the game, and were sitting by as the current crop of Pumas took the field against South Africa for the 20th time in the nation's history - with the Boks 19-0 to the good.

Argentina celebrate after beating the Boks in Durban in 2015

Argentina wasted no time carving South Africa up, with fly-half Juan Martin Hernandez and winger Juan Imhoff combining in a set move off a lineout, and Imhoff sending centre Marcelo Bosch clear to score after just 99 seconds.

The Pumas bossed South Africa's scrum, winning feeds against the head and penalties as they put the Springboks' front row under pressure, and their backs were also causing huge problems. Imhoff went over for a hat-trick, his third try coming shortly after half-time, as the Pumas wrapped up a 37-25 victory over their hosts to make history and spark celebrations from young and old.

The Boks have lost one other game to the Pumas since then, and they will be hoping they can avoid a third loss at Kings Park on Saturday.

Agustin Creevy v Malcolm Marx

While most contests are decided by the decision-making of the fly-halves or the work done by the opensides at the breakdown, battles between South Africa and Argentina are often won up front by the tight five, and this weekend's head to head between Malcolm Marx and Agustin Creevy promises to be a colossal one.

Creevy is a hooker from the old school; doing the grunt work and inspiring his team-mates by putting his hand up for the tasks nobody else wants to do.

Marx is the new-age No 2 with a wide-ranging game to go with his set-piece skills - his intercept try against the Jaguares in the Super Rugby quarter-finals an example of his pace and ability to read the game.

The pair are tough to separate in terms of scrummaging prowess, and their lineout throwing has been similar in 2018: in Super Rugby Marx's lineout success was 89.2%, with Creevy hitting his jumpers 86.1% of the time.

They are both breakdown specialists - Marx was top overall for jackals in Super Rugby this season, and Creevy in fourth - and formidable around the fringes of the ruck. The pair offer similar qualities to their respective sides, and each player will be hoping to inspire victory in the first round of the Rugby Championship.

All change for the Boks

As the old saying goes, a year is a long time in sport - and arguably none more so than in the case of the Springboks.

Twelve months ago they were preparing to take on the Pumas in Port Elizabeth, with a different coach and only four members of the starting XV who will start Saturday's game in Durban.

Tendai Mtawarira, Eben Etzebeth, Marx and Siya Kolisi were the only players who featured a year ago, which means the Boks have a completely new backline this weekend, and half the pack of forwards who recorded a win that day.

Stormers full-back Damian Willemse is in line for a Springbok debut

One player who is brand new to the Bok setup is Damian Willemse. The Stormers back has been named on the bench ahead of what would be his debut if he takes the field, and Erasmus is confident the 20-year-old can make an impact at international level.

"The challenge will be pressure and expectation," Erasmus said of Willemse's prospects, "But if he gets through that he is a talent and maybe he can do it for us at the World Cup as a utility player. I can understand why the hype is there."

Kolisi feeling calm

In June, Kolisi became the first black captain of the Boks, and the flanker says much of that time was a blur given the media attention that his new role caused around the world.

In the weeks since the 27-year-old has been able to settle into the captaincy, but is form that he wants to be measured by what he contributes on the field.

"It does feel a lot more relaxed and rugby-focused now that I've had some time in the captaincy role, and I just want to be measured on my effort on the field," Kolisi said.

"Over the past few weeks, I've had a good opportunity to get some pre-season training under my belt and I'm feeling a lot stronger than I did in June or during Super Rugby."

The Boks endured a torrid two seasons since finishing third at the 2015 World Cup, winning only 11 of their 25 tests. However, their series win over England showed a vast improvement and Kolisi says they have to build on that in the southern hemisphere championship.

Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi are entering their first Rugby Championship as coach and captain of the Boks

"We really want to build on what we started in June, and to keep getting better and better as a team. Rassie has a long-term plan in place for this team and it's about hopefully winning and learning along the way," Kolisi said.

"It's really important to win at home and make a good start to this competition, and so we just want to ensure that we play with plenty of energy and intensity."

Teams

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Peter-Steph duo Toit, 6 Francois Louw, 7 Siya Kolisi (c), 8 Warren Whiteley.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Lionel Mapoe, 23 Damian Willemse.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Matas Alemanno, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Diego Fortuny, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia.