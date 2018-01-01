Mathieu Wood moderator 5pts BACK TOMORROWGreat day of tennis coming to its latter stages. We are going to call it a day for the blog for today. If you want to follow the fortunes of Novak Djokovic against Karen Khachanov and Juan Martin del Potro against Gilles Simon then head to our live scores page HERE. We'll be back tomorrow for women's singles quarter-finals day. Plenty of intrigue there. Will Serena Williams be stopped and can Angelique Kerber maintain her hopes of a third Grand Slam title?