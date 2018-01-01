Tennis
TSITSIPAS INTO HIS FIRST MASTERS QUARTER-FINAL
HERE ARE THE MATCH STATS...
WATCH NOVAK CRUSH HIS RACKET IN ANGER...
PRAY FOR GREECE
That's the message from Stefanos Tsitsipas after his amazing win over Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.
TSITSIPAS HAS ARRIVED
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 DJOKOVIC
Stefanos Tsitsipas shows great length and soon brings up TWO MATCH POINTS with an outstanding angled winner before completing the job with a fabulous forehand.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) *5-3 DJOKOVIC
The 13-time Grand Slam champion hold to 15 and it's now up to Tsitsipas to serve this out. Big game!
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 5-2* DJOKOVIC
Some more outstanding serving and cool winners at the net edges Tsitsipas closer to the finishing line and he doesn't look nervous at all.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) *4-2 DJOKOVIC
Djokovic thrown in a rare double fault, but he can afford to as he wraps up the game to 15 and remains a break behind.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 4-1* DJOKOVIC
Everything seems to be going Tsitsipas' way and he holds to 15 as he edges closer to the finishing line. Even our Annabel is mesmerised by this Greek teenager...
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) *3-1 DJOKOVIC
Tsitsipas threatens another break of serve but it doesn't come to fruition as gets on the board in this third-round encounter.
NOVAK VENTS HIS FRUSTRATION
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 3-0* DJOKOVIC
Djokovic earns TWO BREAK POINTS for the opportunity to hit back immediately. He sends his forehand long with the first of them, before netting with his second chance.
Tsitsipas hangs on and there is clear daylight between the players in this decider.
DJOKOVIC ATTACKED THE BACKHAND WING TO WIN THE SECOND SET
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) *2-0 DJOKOVIC
A mistake by Djokovic hands Tsitsipas a BREAK POINT opportunity, but he frames yet another ball. The teenager slams an overhead smash to bring up a SECOND BREAK POINT and this time he takes it with an almighty backhand winner down the line.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 1-0* DJOKOVIC
Stefanos Tsitsipas is a frustrated young man and vents his anger with some huge hitting to come through the opening game of the third set.
SECOND SET STATS
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-7 (5-7) *0-0 DJOKOVIC
A mistake from Tsitsipas hands Djokovic the set to level this up. We're heading into a deciding set!
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-6 (5-6*) DJOKOVIC
Djokovic goes long with his first opportunity on the Tsitsipas serve before the Greek slams down an ace to make the Serb have to serve this out with his last opportunity.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-6 (*3-6) DJOKOVIC
Djokovic pushes his opponent beyond his limit before earning THREE SET POINTS.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-6 (3-4*) DJOKOVIC
Tsitsipas responds with a simplistic-looking serve before the change of ends and then strikes with a forehand up the line.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-6 (*1-4) DJOKOVIC
Djokovic sends back a deft volley before forcing an error from Tsitsipas' racket frame.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-6 (1-2*) DJOKOVIC
The Greek star sends his backhand long before coming to the net to fire a winner.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-6 (*0-1) DJOKOVIC
Tsitsipas has dropped just five points on serve today and lashes his backhand wide after a lengthy opening point.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-6 (0-0*) DJOKOVIC
Some super serving by Tsitsipas sends this second set into a tie-breaker. Here we go!
TSITSIPAS 6-3 *5-6 DJOKOVIC
The former world No 1 is severely tested on serve by Tsitsipas, but he tries to force it too much and a couple of errors hand Djokovic the game.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 5-5* DJOKOVIC
Amazing hand and racket work by Djokovic to win the opening point, but Tsitsipas responds with more accurate serving to hang on.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 *4-5 DJOKOVIC
Djokovic finds himself in trouble at 15-30 and then pushes his return wide to hand the teenager TWO BREAK POINTS.
He saves the first of them with an accurate first serve, and a full length forehand helps him take the game to deuce. The Wimbledon champion eventually comes through which means Tsitsipas will serve to stay in this second set.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 4-4* DJOKOVIC
Djokovic slams a cross-court forehand, but Tsitsipas shuts the door with another fine first serve to restore parity in this intriguing set.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 *3-4 DJOKOVIC
Djokovic is at full stretch to make a volley and hang on to his lead in this second set which is coming to the crunch.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-3* DJOKOVIC
The world No 27 smacks down an ace for a hold to love to stay in contention to get this done in straight sets.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 *2-3 DJOKOVIC
Stefanos Tsitsipas is starting to make a few errors as the former world No 1 stays ahead in this second set with another comfortable hold.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 2-2* DJOKOVIC
Djokovic can only smile after the Greek teenager holds to love and has yet to face a break point in this third-round clash.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 *1-2 DJOKOVIC
The ninth seed has yet to respond, but holds to love on his next service game to stay ahead in this second set.
GREAT DEPTH AND ACCURACY BY TSITSIPAS
TSITSIPAS 6-3 1-1* DJOKOVIC
Tsitsipas nails a stinging forehand winner from out wide - that was unstoppable and spectacular. He holds to 15 with another hefty serve.
TSITSIPAS 6-3 *0-1 DJOKOVIC
Following a bathroom break, Djokovic comes out and holds his opening service game.
WATCH: TSITSIPAS EDGES NOVAK IN GREAT RALLY
FIRST SET STATS
TSITSIPAS 6-3 0-0* DJOKOVIC
Stefanos Tsitsipas shows great composure and maturity to see out the set on serve and four-time champion Djokovic is up against it now.
TSITSIPAS *5-3 DJOKOVIC
Djokovic seems to be struggling with his serve today as he double faults, and after being taken to deuce he nails a much-needed ace to make his opponent have to serve this out. Can he do it?
TSITSIPAS 5-2* DJOKOVIC
Tsitsipas wins a audacious rally with a sublime drop shot for 30-30 but Djokovic responds with a delicate drop shot of his own to take the game to deuce.
The 19-year-old, who reached the final in Barcelona earlier this year, comes through another test to extend his lead.
TSITSIPAS *4-2 DJOKOVIC
Djokovic is clearly bothered by the sun in his eyes as he comes out to serve before falling 0-40 down. Tsitsipas' continental grip is allowing him much more time to get great depth on the ball and Djokovic is struggling to find a way to break him down.
The Serb saves two break points but then goes long with his forehand.
TSITSIPAS 3-2* DJOKOVIC
Tsitsipas gets a warning for going over the 25 seconds allocated by the shot clock before blasting down an ace. If he gets another warning, he will lose a point.
The Greek teenager comes through the service game to keep the pressure on Djokovic.
TSITSIPAS *2-2 DJOKOVIC
A far shorter hold of serve for Djokovic this time as he holds to love.
TSITSIPAS 2-1* DJOKOVIC
Tsitsipas crushes a forehand winner for a hold to 30 after 14 minutes of action in this intriguing contest. Novak knows he's in a match here!
TSITSIPAS *1-1 DJOKOVIC
Tsitsipas has four wins against members of the Top 10 and beat Dominic Thiem to reach the third round here and tests Djokovic on his opening service game in breezy Toronto conditions.
After a 14 point game with three break points saved, the Serb hangs on to level up. Even the young spectators are glued to the action on Centre Court.
TSITSIPAS 1-0* DJOKOVIC
The 19-year-old Greek star doesn't hang around and wins the opening game inside a minute. This will be an interesting first meeting between the pair.
