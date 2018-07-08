Vote for your Wimbledon women's winner as Serena Williams targets eighth title

After an opening week full of high-profile exits, including world No 1 Simona Halep, who will take the opportunity to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish?

Garbine Muguruza arrived at the All England Club as the defending champion but was knocked out in the second round, while fellow leading contenders Caroline Wozniacki and Petra Kvitova also suffered premature exits.

Karolina Pliskova is the only remaining member of the top 10 seeds in the draw but she is yet to win a Grand Slam title, while Serena Williams looks in ominous form, as she targets an eighth Wimbledon victory.

Karolina Pliskova is aiming for a maiden Grand Slam title

With only seven seeds still in contention could we be in store for an unprecedented maiden unseeded champion in the women's singles?

But who will come out victorious? Have your say in the vote below...

