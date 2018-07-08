Vote for your Wimbledon men's winner as Roger Federer defends title

Defending champion Roger Federer will seek a ninth Wimbledon title but the Swiss great faces stern competition.

Federer has looked in imperious form throughout the opening week, progressing to the last 16 without facing a break, while world No 1 Rafael Nadal has also produced some excellent displays.

Roger Federer defeated Marin Cilic in last year's final

The resurgent Novak Djokovic, who reached the Queen's Club final last month, knocked out British No 1 Kyle Edmund to underline his grass-court credentials.

Big-servers Juan Martin del Potro, John Isner and Kevin Anderson are all still in contention while former finalist Milos Raonic could be one to watch as the tournament progresses.

But who will come out victorious? Have your say in the vote below...

