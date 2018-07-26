Brit Cameron Norrie reaches last eight of Atlanta Open

British No 2 Cameron Norrie progressed to the quarter-finals of the Atlanta Open after coming from behind to beat sixth seed Jeremy Chardy.

Norrie lost the first set 7-5 but bounced back to win the next two 6-4 6-4, in a match lasting 105 minutes.

Frenchman Chardy converted his only break point chance of the whole match as he claimed a tight first set.

But Norrie was rock solid on serve for the rest of the encounter and broke twice himself, once in the second set and once in the third.

He will play second seed Nick Kyrgios next if the Australian can overcome American qualifier Noah Rubin.