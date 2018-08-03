Andy Murray v Alex de Minaur at the Citi Open is live on Sky Sports

Andy Murray faces Alex de Minaur in the Citi Open quarter-finals in Washington, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm BST.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was reduced to tears having eliminated Marius Copil in the last round - a match which went on until 3am local time on Friday - following a fourth day of rain delays.

Murray, playing only his third tournament since returning from hip surgery, criticised the "unreasonable" schedule of the hard-court event and has even threatened to withdraw from his last-eight meeting with the Australian world No 72.

"Not playing, potentially, is possible. I don't know how players are expected to recover from that," he said on Friday.

Should the former British No 1 decide to continue his run at the 500 Series event in Washington, as expected, the match will begin around 1.20am BST on Saturday - following David Goffin v Stefanos Tsitsipas (7pm BST) and Alexander Zverev v Kei Nishikori (8.20pm BST) on Friday - which will also both be shown live on Sky Sports Arena.

World No 3 Zverev is the top seed at the Citi Open having won last year's tournament and will face off against seventh-seed Nishikori, while third-seed Goffin entertains Greek 19-year-old Tsitsipas, who is chasing his first Tour title.

Murray, currently ranked world No 832, defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round before winning an all-British showdown with Kyle Edmund, and then eliminated Copil in the early hours of Friday to set up a quarter-final with De Minaur.

The 19-year-old progressed to the last eight by beating Vasek Pospisil, Steve Johnson and Next Gen Finals champion Chung Hyeon.

