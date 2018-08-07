Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic live on Sky Sports

1:11 Edmund crashes out in Toronto Edmund crashes out in Toronto

Stan Wawrinka v Nick Kyrgios is the standout match at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm.

Johanna Konta remains the only British interest in the Toronto tournament, after Andy Murray's withdrawal and Kyle Edmund's defeat, but there are still significant fixtures in the men's draw.

Wild card Wawrinka against 16th seed Kyrgios is due first on Centre Court.

Novak Djokovic, the ninth seed, will then take on Hyeon Chung before Lucas Pouille plays Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jeremy Chardy then plays Denis Shapovalov, the teenager who represents Canada.

Croatian duo Borna Coric and Marin Cilic collide, while Kei Nishikori takes on Robin Haase.

