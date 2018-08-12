Sky Live: Rafael Nadal faces birthday boy Stefano Tsitsipas in Toronto Masters final

Rafael Nadal (right) beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final earlier this year

Birthday boy Stefano Tsitsipas will aim to cause the biggest giant-killing act of them all when he takes on world No 1 Rafael Nadal in the final of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

The Spanish icon will try to spoil the 20th celebrations of the Greek youngster who reached the second final of his career by slaying another tennis giant in Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson.

Tsitsipas dispatched Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the previous three rounds before battling back to send the Wimbledon runner-up packing on a sun-soaked day in Toronto.

"It never gets easier. You just get better," Tsitsipas wrote on a camera lens after the match.

With the win, Tsitsipas is projected to climb to at least No 15 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

"I didn't even have this in my head," Tsitsipas said of reaching the final. "I thought winning a couple of rounds would be amazing but I'm in the final already. I can't believe what just happened.

"I didn't aim that high and I think with low expectations I managed to pull out my best tennis."

The Spaniard defeated Karen Khachanov in their rain-delayed evening match and will now be seeking his 33rd career Masters 1000 title.

"Tomorrow is a big test against a player who is playing great, a young one," said the 32-year-old.

"I am looking forward to play that match. I'm excited about it and it's an opportunity for me to play a good match against one of the best players."

Nadal won a battle of the tennis generations with Tsitsipas last April with a straight sets win in the final of the Barcelona Open.

