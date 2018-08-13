Andy Murray live on Sky Sports at Cincinnati Masters

Andy Murray takes on Lucas Pouille in his opener

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic feature at the Cincinnati Masters on Monday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray has entered as a wild card and will play Lucas Pouille in his fourth tournament in an injury-plagued 14 months.

Djokovic, the 10th seed, is in action against Steve Johnson while wild card Stan Wawrinka plays Diego Schwartzman.

Live ATP Masters Tennis Live on

4:26 Watch highlights as Rafael Nadal won the Rogers Cup Watch highlights as Rafael Nadal won the Rogers Cup

Kei Nishikori meets Andrey Rublev, and American pair John Isner and Sam Querrey will collide.

Murray is on course to play Roger Federer in the third round, if both players win their opening two matches.

Murray is playing in just his fourth tournament in 14 months

Murray pulled out of his Citi Open quarter-final in Washington last Friday after citing fatigue having finished his third-round win against Marius Copil at 3.01am.

Meanwhile, British No 1 Kyle Edmund won his first match at the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday night, beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-2 6-3.

Watch the Cincinnati Masters on Monday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm.