Roger Federer and Kyle Edmund at the Cincinnati Masters

Last Updated: 14/08/18 12:12pm

Roger Federer and Kyle Edmund feature at the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 4pm.

Second seed Federer is in action against world No 47 Peter Gojowczyk, as he aims to follow Novak Djokovic's victory.

British No 1 Edmund plays Denis Shapovalov, the talented 19-year-old prospect from Canada.

Edmund is the key Brit hope in the tournament after Andy Murray's defeat on Monday.

Also on Tuesday, Nick Kyrgios returns against Denis Kudla, while Milos Raonic plays Dusan Lajovic.
Highlights of Murray's exit
Lucas Pouille, who beat Murray, will play Leonardo Mayer, and Borna Coric takes on Daniil Medvedev.

