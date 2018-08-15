Alexander Zverev live on Sky Sports in Cincinnati

Alexander Zverev features at the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Arena at 4pm.

The prodigious Zverev is due first on Centre Court against Robin Haase, so will play shortly after 4pm.

The third seed has already seen Rafael Nadal withdraw and Andy Murray eliminated from the tournament, although Roger Federer remains.

Novak Djokovic takes on Adrian Mannarino in Cincinnati

Tenth seed Novak Djokovic also plays on Wednesday against Adrian Mannarino.

Grigor Dimitrov takes on Zverev's brother Mischa, while wild card Stan Wawrinka plays Kei Nishikori.

Big-serving Kevin Anderson meets Jeremy Chardy, and Marin Cilic faces Marius Copil.

Watch the Cincinnati Masters at 4pm, live on Sky Sports Arena.