Kyle Edmund pleased with grass-court progress despite Wimbledon exit

Kyle Edmund believes he has taken his grass-court game to a new level this season despite seeing his Wimbledon run ended by three-time champion Novak Djokovic on Saturday.

The British No 1 won the first set in front of a passionate Centre Court crowd before Djokovic produced some of his best tennis to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Edmund will rise to a new career-high world No 15 when the rankings are updated on Monday courtesy of reaching the third round at the All England Club for the first time in his career.

If you think back to 12 months ago, where it was, where it is now, there's been really good improvements, which I'm pleased about. Kyle Edmund

"Well, overall in terms of level, it's been a lot better for me. My game's really improved this year," Edmund said about his performances during the grass-court season.

"If you think back to 12 months ago, where it was, where it is now, there's been really good improvements, which I'm pleased about.

"My movement on it has been a lot better, understanding it. It's been that constant learning process. I think overall it's been the case with me on the grass every year I'm getting slightly better.

"The losses that I've had, it's always good to learn from in each of the tournaments. I guess the good thing is it is better and there's room to improve."

Edmund, who started the year ranked world No 50, came into the meeting with a resurgent Djokovic having beaten the 12-time Grand Slam winner in their previous meeting at the Madrid Masters.

Did you know... There are no British singles players through to the second week at Wimbledon for the first time since 2007.

The 23-year-old possesses a powerful forehand - feared by many of his counterparts - but Edmund says he wasn't bold enough at times during the encounter.

"I would have maybe, looking back on it, liked to have been a little bit more aggressive at stages," he said.

"But easier said than done when you're in rallies."

Edmund will now turn his attention to the American hard court swing as he looks to maintain his upward trajectory in the game.

"I'll have a few days off physically, mentally. It's always a busy period for the British players, around this time of year," Edmund said.

"In terms of tournaments, again, I'll have a chat with the guys. But I'm scheduled to play Umag, then Washington before the two Masters Series events [Toronto & Cincinnati}, and obviously into the US Open."

