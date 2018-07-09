Kyle Edmund enhances his reputation after Wimbledon run to third round

Kyle Edmund is predicted to reach a new career high of 15 at the end of Wimbledon

Kyle Edmund has enhanced his burgeoning reputation on his least comfortable surface despite bowing out of Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic on Saturday.

The 23-year-old had the home crowd believing he could upset former world No 1 Djokovic before the three-time Wimbledon champion roared back to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on a raucous Centre Court.

Edmund has climbed from 50 in the rankings to 17 this season and is predicted to reach a new career high of 15 at the end of the tournament, although others may yet go above him.

Edmund said: "Overall, in terms of level, it's been a lot better for me. My game's really improved this year. If you think back to 12 months ago, where it was, where it is now, there's been really good improvements, which I'm pleased about.

"My movement on (grass) has been a lot better, understanding it. It's been that constant learning process. I think overall it's been the case with me on the grass every year I'm getting slightly better.

"The losses that I've had, it's always good to learn from in each of the tournaments. I guess the good thing is it's better and there's room to improve, for sure. I think I put a decent level out on court."

Djokovic, who lost to the Yorkshireman on clay in Madrid in May, was bullied by Edmund's mighty forehand before coming out on top.

Djokovic believes the Briton has all the qualities in his game to become a major threat to win the biggest titles.

He improved a lot since he started working with a new coach. He completed his game. He's top 20. He's going towards top 10. He's definitely going to be a contender. Novak Djokovic on Kyle Edmund

"He does have a quality," said Djokovic. "He has a very good team of people around him. He has a good working ethic. He's quiet, committed, a good guy, has a lot of respect from everyone in the locker room.

"He improved his game in the last 12 months. His backhand, we always knew forehand is a weapon, but backhand, he was making a lot of unforced errors from that end.

"He improved a lot since he started working with a new coach. He completed his game. He's top 20. He's going towards top 10. He's definitely going to be a contender."

Edmund will now take a few days off to recharge physically and mentally. He is currently scheduled to return to action on clay at the Croatia Open, where the tournament director is his agent Lawrence Frankopan, in a week's time before heading across the Atlantic for the North American hard-court swing culminating in the US Open.

Tough loss yesterday! Sorry to all the fans for not digging out the win, your support was incredible. I’ll continue to fight and work hard to come back stronger. Can’t wait to see you all next year 🎾 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BVQKxQRZ9f — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) July 8, 2018

