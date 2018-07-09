Donna Vekic will be hoping Croatia can defeat England in the World Cup semi-finals

Croatia celebrate beating Russia on penalties in World Cup quarter-final

Croatia's Donna Vekic will be hoping her country can defeat England when they meet in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Vekic went down to Germany's Julia Goerges 6-3 6-2 in their fourth-round clash at Wimbledon on Monday meaning the 22-year-old can now relax and watch her country in action against the Three Lions as they aim to reach their very first World Cup final.

Croatia's run to the last four has included two nerve-wracking penalty shoot-outs, including knocking out hosts Russia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

And Vekic, ranked 55th, has been actively following Zlatko Dalic's side throughout the grass-court season by regularly posting updates on her social media accounts.

"I won't be in London, but I will definitely be watching. I think Croatia will win," a smiling Vekic told a press conference when asked about Croatia's chances against England.

"When your country is doing well, for sure everyone is happy. The support is big and it's gonna be a great match.

"I think it would be huge [to win the World Cup]. We are a country of only four million people.

"I saw a few pictures the size of Croatia compared to size of Russia, but I think if we are to make the semi-finals, then it's unbelievable, but if we can make it further, it would be really good, as well."

HRVATSKAAAAAAAA 🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷 semifinalssssss 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) July 7, 2018

