Angelique Kerber beats Jelena Ostapenko to reach Wimbledon final

Angelique Kerber reached her second Wimbledon final

Germany's Angelique Kerber reached her second Wimbledon final in three years after easing past Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday.

Kerber, the 2016 Australian and US Open champion, will now have the opportunity of landing her third major title after dispatching former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3.

Kerber, the German 11th seed, was beaten by Serena Williams in the 2016 Wimbledon final, and could face the 23-time Grand Slam champion in Saturday's final should the seven-time winner overcome fellow German Julia Goerges in the second semi-final.

The 21-year-old Latvian dropped a set for the first time in this year's tournament as she committed 19 unforced errors.

The experienced Kerber took control on Centre Court, breaking serve twice to claim the opening set 6-3 in 34 minutes.

Kerber, 30, accelerated into a comfortable 5-1 in the second before Ostapenko clawed back a couple of games by landing some big blows, but the German nipped the recovery in the bud to get the job done in 68 minutes and reach her fourth major final.

