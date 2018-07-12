Serena Williams 'ready for the match of her life' against Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final

Serena Williams will play in her 10th Wimbledon final on Saturday

Serena Williams says she will be "ready for the match of her life" when she faces Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Williams reached her first Grand Slam final since giving birth to daughter Olympia just over 10 months ago as the seven-time champion marched into her 10th Wimbledon title match with a 6-2 6-4 rout of Julia Goerges on Thursday.

Williams will next face German world No 10 Angelique Kerber on Saturday in a repeat of the 2016 showpiece won by Williams.

"I feel like she's been playing really well. I think grass is her best surface and she plays so well here. She knows how to play on this court. She does it well," said Williams, who is on a 20-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

"It's her second final in three years, is that right? That's wildly impressive. Believe me, I know she wants to go out there and win. So do I. She's playing so well. I think she's incredibly confident. Yeah, I have to be ready for the match of my life."

The 23-time slam champion will equal Margaret Court's all-time haul of major titles if she beats Kerber on Saturday.

"To be perfectly honest, I haven't thought about that this tournament. Not even once actually. In fact, I've probably forget about it," she said.

The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday 14th July #Wimbledon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2018

Williams is looking forward to receiving a Royal visit on Centre Court with her good friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attending the final after Kensington Palace tweeted confirmation earlier on Thursday.

"If there was a Wimbledon royalty, I would like to believe I would be Wimbledon royalty because I've done pretty well here in the past. I am a member, so that kind of counts. I don't know. There's word on the street," added the 36-year-old.

"It came from the palace that she is coming on Saturday"

Angelique Kerber reached her second Wimbledon final in three years

Kerber has her heart set on winning a first Wimbledon title after booking a return to the final.

The German beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 in their semi-final and is one win away from a third Grand Slam triumph.

"Wimbledon is a really special place. I think everybody knows this tournament. It would be really special to win," said the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"But it's still a long way off. I know that I have to play my best tennis in the final. For sure it's really special. I know it will be a full house there. The atmosphere will be amazing.

With 2016, all the success, 2017, with a few up and downs, to coming back this year, I think I learned so many things about me. Angelique Kerber

"I'm looking forward to having the feeling again.

"With 2016, all the success, 2017, with a few up and downs, to coming back this year, I think I learned so many things about me.

"The last years, not only 2016 and 2017, also the years before, give me a lot of experience and to know what is really important in life, what's not, and what you have to focus on."

