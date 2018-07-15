Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka defeated in Wimbledon mixed doubles final

Jamie Murray was unable to defend his mixed doubles title as he and Victoria Azarenka lost in the final to Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar.

The British player, who won alongside Martina Hingis last year, and his Belarussian partner were beaten 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 by 11th seeds Peya and Melichar in one hour and 28 minutes.

Murray was aiming for a third title in the event at the All England Club after memorably partnering Jelena Jankovic to success in 2007, but he was unable to repeat the feat with former world No 1 Azarenka.

Nicole Melichar and Alexander Peya celebrate with their mixed doubles trophies

"I didn't really return well enough. I didn't really give Vika any chances to put pressure on them. Didn't feel like I really served that good either," Murray said.

"It was a lot of fun to play with Vika. She's such a great player, such a champion."

The last-minute entrants reached the final with victory over British pair Jay Clarke and Harriet Dart but met their match in Sunday's showpiece - the final game of this year's Championships.

The first set went with serve as Murray and Azarenka were forced to come through a seven-deuce game on serve on their way to forcing a first set tie-break.

But Peya and Melichar, a finalist in the women's doubles, stepped up a level to secure the initiative in the contest on Centre Court.

Murray saw his serve broken early in the second set and, despite having come from a set down in two of their previous matches, they were unable to break back as hopes of British success were ended.

