Vote for your Wimbledon men's winner after Roger Federer's shock exit

After Roger Federer's shock exit there will be a new champion crowned at Wimbledon this year. Who will it be?

Federer has looked in imperious form throughout the opening week, progressing to the last eight without dropping a set and his service game, but Kevin Anderson stunned the former world No 1 in a quarter-final epic.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal has also produced some excellent displays and required a mammoth match to down Juan Martin del Potro.

The resurgent Novak Djokovic, who reached the Queen's Club final last month, knocked out British No 1 Kyle Edmund and Kei Nishikori to underline his grass-court credentials.

John Isner makes up the final four after seeing off fellow big-server Milos Raonic.

So who will come out victorious? Have your say in the vote below...

