The Novak Djokovic years: Fourth Wimbledon title marks return to Grand Slam winners' circle

A look at how Novak Djokovic became a 13-time Grand Slam champion following his fourth Wimbledon triumph on Sunday.

The 31-year-old returned to the winners' circle with an assured 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) victory against Kevin Anderson to capture his first major championship success since the French Open in 2016.

Victory for the former world No 1 sees him become a four-time champion at the All England Club as the Serb underlined a return to his best form after struggling on his return from elbow surgery and loss of confidence.

We chart Djokovic's journey to the top echelons of the sport and his Grand Slam winning success stories...

The start

Djokovic turned professional in 2003, when he was still a teenager, after a junior career which saw him reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

First Grand Slam appearance

Two years later he made his first Grand Slam appearance Down Under, where he was defeated by eventual champion Marat Safin.

Friends and rivals

Djokovic teamed up with his good friend Andy Murray, who would go on to become a great rival at the Grand Slams, for the men's doubles at the 2006 Australian Open.

Maiden Tour title

The Serb celebrated winning his first ATP title at the Dutch Open in Amersfoort with a silver-plated iPod and some flowers.

Off-court requests

As the titles came, so were demands for more promotional shoots - like this one in Monte Carlo ...

... and this fashion show which was part of the Rogers Cup Tennis Tournament.

Consistent performer

More trophies quickly followed ... like this one at the ATP Vienna Open in 2017 after victory against Stan Wawrinka.

Maiden Grand Slam title

Djokovic beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to earn his first Grand Slam singles title at the 2008 Australian Open ...

... but he had to wait until 2011 before lifting his second major title, beating Murray at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

First Wimbledon triumph

In the summer he landed his first Wimbledon title after downing defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Total domination

Top seed Djokovic secured the US Open to claim three of the four Grand Slams that year.

Melbourne joy

The man known as the 'Serbinator' earned yet more success Down Under in 2012.

He made it three in a row at the Australian Open in 2013 when he beat Murray.

Second best

Djokovic was a runner-up, after defeat in the 2012 French Open final, once again to his arch nemesis Nadal at the 2013 US Open.

The Serb was once again seduced by the Spaniard in the final of the French Open in 2014.

Back to winning ways

Having lost his previous three major finals, Djokovic hired Boris Becker, and walked away with his second Wimbledon title in 2014.

More success Down Under

Djokovic becomes a five-time Australian Open champion and an eight-time Grand Slam winner after beating Murray in the final.

From dejection to joy

After losing out in the French Open final for the third time in disappointing fashion, he returned to Wimbledon to claim his third title and ninth Grand Slam crown by beating Roger Federer.

At home in the Big Apple

Djokovic celebrates his second US Open title and 10th major after defeating Federer at the US Open.

Sixth Melbourne success

Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after beating Murray to win in Australia for a sixth time.

Career Grand Slam

Djokovic finally ended his wait for a Roland Garros title by beating Murray in the showpiece to complete the career Grand Slam and hold all four major titles.

Lucky No 13

Twelve months on from retiring from his quarter-final encounter with Tomas Berdych, Djokovic returned to the All England Club to hold aloft the title once again after injury struggles and a subsequent loss of form after undergoing elbow surgery.

