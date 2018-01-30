Get Sky Sports
Chelsea allow Batshuayi to leave
Michy Batshuayi has been allowed to travel abroad ahead of an expected loan move to Borussia Dortmund.
Transfer Centre News
-
Palace agree £9m Sorloth deal
Crystal Palace have agreed a £9m deal to sign Alexander Sorloth but the move is on hold until FC Midtjylland find a replacement.
31/01/18 11:10am
-
Arsenal sign Aubameyang
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee, understood to be £60m.
31/01/18 11:16am
-
features
-
Where do Auba, Mkhi fit at Arsenal?
How would you fit new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan into the Arsenal XI? Use our team selector...
31/01/18 11:30am
-
Is Mahrez ready for Man City?
Riyad Mahrez has handed in a transfer request at Leicester amid interest from Man City. Is he ready for a step up?
31/01/18 1:00am
-
Deadline Day glossary
From fax machines to work permits, we pick out some of the key words and phrases you'll need to be accustomed with for Deadline Day...
30/01/18 6:00am
