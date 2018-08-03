Royal Troon will host the Women's British Open for the first time in 2020, four years after the Scottish club voted to admit female members.

Troon was an all-male club until 2016 when it voted overwhelmingly to admit women as members for the first time in its 138-year history.

Friday's announcement also revealed that Woburn Golf Club will host the 2019 edition, the 11th occasion it has hosted the tournament.

"This is great news for the Championship as Royal Troon is a fantastic venue and test of golf," Catriona Matthew, Scotland's leading golfer and next year's Solheim Cup captain, said.

"I know that this news will be extremely well received by the players."

Troon is the latest course to be added to the Women's British Open rotation this decade, after Carnoustie in 2011 and Royal Liverpool in 2012.

"We are thrilled that the Women's British Open will be coming to Royal Troon in 2020," Royal Troon club captain, Alasdair Cameron, added.

"It is the event that we have had our eye on for some time and we are very much looking forward to hosting the best women golfers and seeing how these fantastic players handle the challenges of our course."

Woburn, which has hosted the Championship on ten occasions, last held the tournament in 2016 at the Marquees Course where Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn won her first major.

"I am so happy to hear that we will be back playing on the Marquess Course at Woburn," said Jutanugarn.

"I know everyone always says they like the courses where they have won before but I think I actually won because I loved everything about my week in Woburn so much!

"The crowds were amazing, the facilities were perfect, the course totally suited my game and, of course there is lots of lovely places around Woburn to visit. I cannot wait to see everyone there in 2019."

The 2018 Women's British Open is at Royal Lytham this week, with live coverage on Sky Sports Golf.