Whyte vs Parker: Sam Eggington to face Brandon Cook at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Sam Eggington will take on Brandon Cook on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

'The Savage' will replace fellow super-welterweight Kell Brook, who has been ruled out with injury, ahead of the summer sizzler at The O2, London, on Saturday, July 28.

Savage will be boxing at 154lbs for the third time since stepping up and is confident he can add a win over 'Bad Boy' Cook to his resume, despite the late call-up.

Eggington said: "I'm buzzing to get back to The O2 on a massive PPV show.

Tale of the Tape - Sam Eggington vs Brandon Cook

"There was no way I was turning down this fight when they offered it to me. Cook likes to come forward and fight so I'm predicting an exciting scrap, he's going to try and make it a hard night for me.

"He's ranked highly in three governing bodies, so getting a win against him would do me wonders. Moving up to super-welterweight has given me even more energy to grind down my opponents and do damage late on and I'll be looking to do exactly that next week."

Sam Eggington stopped Paulie Malignaggi inside eight bruising rounds on his last Sky Sports Box Office. Sam Eggington stopped Paulie Malignaggi inside eight bruising rounds on his last Sky Sports Box Office.

Cook will be making his United Kingdom debut against Savage and has only boxed outside Canada once before, losing to Kanat Islam, last September, in Gennady Golovkin's homeland of Kazakhstan.

The 32-year-old will be arriving on Monday and, despite missing out on the chance to share a ring with Brook, he is looking forward to announcing himself on these shores.

Cook said: "I'm delighted that I'll still be fighting in London on July 28.

"All of my hard work in the gym isn't going to waste and I'm excited to show the British public what I'm all about. Sam is a tough opponent that comes to fight so I'll need to be at my very best to beat him."

Brandon Cook and his team are heading to the UK (@JeffLockhartPhoto)

Savage against Cook completes the packed undercard, with Joshua Buatsi on at light-heavyweight, Katie Taylor defending her two world titles, Dereck Chisora and Carlos Takam meeting in another heavyweight showdown and Conor Benn rematching Cedric Peynuad.

Watch Sam Eggington vs Brandon Cook on the Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker undercard live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28. Book online here.