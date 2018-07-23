Whyte vs Parker: Here's how to book and watch if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber you can still book and watch the Sky Sports Box Office summer sizzler, starring Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker.

All eyes will be on the heavyweight rivals at The O2, London, on Saturday night, and there are multiple ways of making sure you don't miss it.

The show begins at 6pm and even if you haven't got a ticket, or do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms you can watch it all on.

You can watch all the fights live via your PC/Desktop/Mac, NOW TV Box or Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet and it is simple to sign up, pay, sit back and watch the summer sizzler.

First of all, create an account and pay at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Once paid, you can then select which online device you want to watch the fight on by using the same login details you created at sign up (i.e e-mail address and password).

Note: you will only be able to view on one platform at any one time.

Got a NOW TV Box or Smart Stick?

You can watch it through your NOW TV Box or Smart Stick

You can also watch live with Sky Sports Box Office through your NOW TV Box or Smart Stick.

To watch Sky Sports Box Office events on your TV you just need to order online at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive and then download the app on your NOW TV Box.

Watching it out and about?

Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information on where you can watch it

Of course, there is one other way that you can watch if you are not a Sky TV customer, or if you are just out and about on Saturday night.

To find out a suitable pub that is showing the event, speak to your local Sky Sports venue or go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive