Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte doubts whether Tony Bellew would fight him in the future

Dillian Whyte faces Joseph Parker this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte says he would fight Tony Bellew "any day of the week", but questioned whether the Merseysider is willing to face a "genuine heavyweight".

The 'Body Snatcher' will remain firmly in contention for another big-name fight if he defeats Joseph Parker this Saturday night at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

A rematch with Anthony Joshua is top of Whyte's agenda, although he does not expect to be offered a domestic clash with Bellew, who has recently been linked with a fight against Oleksandr Usyk, the winner of Saturday's World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final.

"I'll happily fight Tony Bellew any day of the week as anyone knows, if he wants to step in and fight a genuine heavyweight, which we know he doesn't," he said on Dillian Whyte: Heavy Duty.

Dillian Whyte: Heavy Duty Live on

"Bellew is trying to live his life. He's had a hard career, beating David Haye who was a cruiserweight as well.

Tony Bellew and David Haye are part of Box Office team for Whyte-Parker

"I'm just annoyed at the fact that's he's trying to campaign as a heavyweight, but there are certain heavyweights he doesn't want to fight."

Whyte had also issued a ringside challenge to Alexander Povetkin, just minutes after his knockout win over David Price in March.

0:38 Whyte confronted Alexander Povetkin after his win over David Price Whyte confronted Alexander Povetkin after his win over David Price

But the Brixton man was frustrated in his pursuit of Povetkin, who was last week named as the next opponent for Joshua at Wembley Stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Alexander Povetkin is a great competitor in the heavyweight division, but he's also a coward," said Whyte.

"He came over and knocked out my countryman David Price. I offered him out there and then, he agreed to fight me, him and his team. Two weeks later, they pull out of the fight.

Anthony Joshua defends his world titles against Povetkin on September 22

"All I wanted to do was set the record straight. I thought David Price was very close to beating him, and I just wanted to go out there and knock him out for the British fans, and knock him out for David Price."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and more the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive.