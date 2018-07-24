Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte can ruin Joseph Parker's rematch plans as fight week continues

Dillian Whyte has traded punches with his brother ahead of Saturday's fight with Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Joseph Parker set his sights on a Wembley rematch with Anthony Joshua, while Dillian Whyte has played out a victory in his head as fight week continues...

Former WBO champion Parker intends to stake his claim for a second fight with Joshua by defeating Whyte in explosive style on Saturday night at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Promoter David Higgins talked up Parker's chances of facing AJ again, but he must first overcome 'The Body Snatcher', who gave a destructive display of boxing while battling his brother on a games console.

Parker can put himself in "pole position" for a Wembley return fight against Joshua with a knockout win over Whyte, according to Higgins.

Joshua makes his next world title defence against Alexander Povetkin at the national stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with another bout lined up at the venue for April 13, and Higgins says Parker could be a worthy replacement if Deontay Wilder does not take that date.

Virtual reality

After a torturous training camp, Whyte invited Sky Sports News to join him as he relaxed on the sofa, but the Brixton man was still trading punches as he played a boxing game with one of his siblings.

Whyte again showed his all-out aggression while emulating Mike Tyson, and will be seeking a similar destructive assault when the first bell rings this weekend.

Conor Benn has an added incentive to win his rematch with Cedrick Peynaud as his first professional belt is also at stake.

The 21-year-old can boost his ranking by winning the WBA continental belt, but he cannot look past Peynaud after overcoming two knockdowns to win a points win in December.

Dereck Chisora appears on the Whyte undercard and insists he will set aside their rivalry to support a fellow Londoner.

Earlier in the evening, Del Boy will battle Carlos Takam in a must-win fight, and Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson has questioned whether the 34-year-old still has the same desire.

