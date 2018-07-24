Whyte vs Parker: Joshua Buatsi opponent confirmed for title bout

Joshua Buatsi can propel himself into the world rankings when he takes on Andrejs Pokumeiko for the vacant WBA International belt this Saturday night.

The 25-year-old light-heavyweight, an Olympic bronze medallist, will battle Latvia's Pokumeiko on the undercard to Dillian Whyte's heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

It's a swift return to action for Buatsi who produced a ruthless stoppage of Stephane Cuevas at the same venue in May as he notched up his sixth professional victory.

Buatsi has stopped four of his six opponents so far in the paid ranks

The Croydon star had originally been scheduled to take on Ricky Summers, but, after the former British title challenger withdrew from the contest, Buatsi will now face Pokumeiko as he looks to claim his maiden title.

The 29-year-old Latvian comes into the contest on the back of a close decision loss to former IBF world title challenger Enrico Koelling and has also taken former interim world champion Dmitri Chudinov the distance in defeat.

2:35 Buatsi stopped Stephane Cuevas in his last outing to extend his unbeaten record Buatsi stopped Stephane Cuevas in his last outing to extend his unbeaten record

On an exciting bill, Katie Taylor defends her WBA and IBF world lightweight titles against Kimberly Connor, Conor Benn rematches Cedrick Peynaud following his dramatic win last December and Buatsi's amateur team-mate Anthony Fowler returns to the ring.

There's further heavyweight action as Dereck Chisora faces Carlos Takam in a must-win battle, while Nick Webb and David Allen meet in a domestic dust-up.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and Nick Webb vs David Allen all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

