Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker are on a KO hunt as fight week continues

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker got into gear before predicting a fight full of hurt and pain, while Eddie Hearn revealed world title plans as fight week continues...

Whyte is adamant that Parker is in for a night of 'pure pain' as he revealed that there is more pressure on him going into the weekend's blockbuster clash.

'The Body Snatcher' looked in fine shape as he impressed the crowds at Wednesday's public workout but now it is into fight mode for Whyte who says he will do whatever it takes to come through victorious.

It seems that Parker got the memo and is ready to let his hands go against Whyte. "I want to hurt people and knock them out, that's the difference. A win is nice, but I'm looking for a KO," Parker said after he worked out.

The New Zealander was his usual smiling self as he found his rhythm days ahead of Saturday's crunch clash and, if he is ready to engage, it could be another epic heavyweight night of action in store.

Either Whyte or Parker will be in "world title action very soon" if they win their sold-out heavyweight showdown, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

This is a real 50-50 contest and I've no doubt that the winner will be in world title action very soon. Eddie Hearn

A chance to avenge a sole career defeat against unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is the target for both and victory may put them in pole position for a rematch and bid at word glory.

Nigel Benn is confident Conor will show a different class when he rematches Cedrick Peynaud this weekend and the former two-weight world champion is predicting that his son will claim world honours within three years.

Benn Jr was put down twice in their December encounter before fighting back to preserve his unbeaten record in a York Hall thriller and Nigel believes, after that "reckless performance", Conor will prove what he is really all about.

Joshua Buatsi has promised to prey on any sign of weakness as he looks to claim his maiden title in the paid ranks.

Buatsi has had to deal with a late change of opponent after Ricky Summers pulled out of a scheduled bout through injury and he will now take on Andrejs Pokumeiko for the WBA International title. It's a new experience for the 25-year-old who is ready to vent out his frustrations on the Latvian.

