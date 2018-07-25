Toe 2 Toe podcast: David Higgins joins as a guest to preview Dillian Whyte v Joseph Parker
Last Updated: 25/07/18 11:07pm
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week Andy Scott and Spencer Fearon are joined by Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins.
David Higgins: Spoke to Andy Scott about why Joseph Parker took the Dillian Whyte fight and what his plans are for the future.
Dillian Whyte: Says the fans can expect to see pain in his fight with Joseph Parker this Saturday.
Joseph Parker: Says he is looking for the knockout against Dillian Whyte this weekend.
Dereck Chisora: Says he is going to war with Carlos Takam this weekend live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Conor Benn: Says he is going to jab and move in his rematch with Cedrick Peynaud this weekend.
Brian Peters: Says Katie Taylor's aim is to win all the belts in her division.
Lawrence Okolie: Says he is looking to make another statement when he fights next.
