Toe 2 Toe podcast: David Higgins joins as a guest to preview Dillian Whyte v Joseph Parker

David Higgins: Spoke to Andy Scott about why Joseph Parker took the Dillian Whyte fight and what his plans are for the future.

Dillian Whyte: Says the fans can expect to see pain in his fight with Joseph Parker this Saturday.

Joseph Parker: Says he is looking for the knockout against Dillian Whyte this weekend.

Dereck Chisora: Says he is going to war with Carlos Takam this weekend live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Conor Benn: Says he is going to jab and move in his rematch with Cedrick Peynaud this weekend.

Brian Peters: Says Katie Taylor's aim is to win all the belts in her division.

Lawrence Okolie: Says he is looking to make another statement when he fights next.