Whyte vs Parker: Dereck Chisora, Carlos Takam, Conor Benn, Katie Taylor, Joshua Buatsi, Anthony Fowler, David Allen

Everything you need to know about the packed undercard before Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Katie Taylor v Kimberly Connor

Ireland's Olympic hero is making her 10th pro appearance, and is defending the WBA and IBF lightweight titles.

The five-time amateur world champion has made a stunning start to life in the paid ranks and, in Connor, will meet a mandatory challenger.

Taylor is teed up to face Cindy Serrano in Chicago in October but first must get rid of Connor, an American with a 13-3-2 record.

Dereck Chisora v Carlos Takam

The popular Londoner Chisora is in last-chance saloon, but remains a gritty and determined heavyweight when his mind-set is on point.

But in France-based Takam, Chisora will face a durable opponent who earned credit for taking Anthony Joshua into the 10th round last year.

Big fights are still possible for Chisora - a veteran of bouts with Tyson Fury (twice), Vitali Klitschko, David Haye and Dillian Whyte - but is under pressure to bring his A-game against Takam.

Joshua Buatsi v Andrejs Pokumeiko

Olympic bronze medal winner Buatsi will vie for his first belt in his seventh pro fight - the vacant WBA international light-heavyweight title.

Latvia's Pokumeiko is a step up in competition - he has previously taken former interim world champion Dmitri Chudinov the distance.

Conor Benn vs Cedrick Peynaud

A rematch of one of 2017's best fights, Benn won the first meeting but left with questions to answer. He gets that opportunity in a second dust-up with France's Peynaud.

Nigel Benn's son was floored twice in the opening round by Peynaud and endured cuts and a swollen eye, but pulled off an impressive comeback to register a six-round decision last December.

The 21-year-old Benn, now 12-0, rematches Peynaud over 10 rounds with the WBA continental welterweight title on the line.

Nick Webb v David Allen

Allen, a fans' favourite from Doncaster, jumps straight back into a difficult match-up shortly after taking Tony Yoka into the 10th round.

Allen has bravely taken on Whyte and Luis Ortiz too but needs to get back into the win column - but Webb is unbeaten in 12, with 10 knockouts.

Anthony Fowler v Craig O'Brien

The Liverpool super-welterweight Fowler is in his seventh pro fight as his reputation builds as one of the 2016 Olympics' most exciting boxers.

