Whyte vs Parker: How to book and watch the Sky Sports Box Office event and build-up

Whyte and Parker ringwalks expected no earlier than 10.20pm

Last Updated: 27/07/18 5:16pm

The showdown between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker is hours away, so here's how and where you can watch the summer sizzler.

The heavyweights are headlining a packed card from The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but there is plenty of build-up coming your way until the event is underway.

Sky Sports Box Office card

Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker
Dereck Chisora vs Carlos Takam
Kate Taylor vs Kimberly Connor
Conor Benn vs Cedrick Peynaud
Joshua Buatsi vs Andrejs Pokumeiko
Nick Webb vs David Allen
Anthony Fowler vs Craig O'Brien

Online booking - An easy way to book it if you are a Sky customer
Watch online - You don't have to be a Sky TV subscriber to watch it
Booking information - All the options and pricing on booking the event

You can still book and watch the summer sizzler between Whyte and Parker and the packed undercards by going to skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Read our predictions and latest features and then follow all the fights round by round, with instant interviews, news and views of the boxers and our ringside team from 6pm.

All the latest news, debates and brilliant packages that will keep the social world engaged @SkySportsBoxing

Click here to book the summer sizzler between Whyte and Parker, with Taylor, Chisora, Buatsi and Benn, all on the undercard.

It should be a Whyte hot night wherever you are, so if you want to get out and about without missing the summer sizzler, you can find a venue that is showing it.

Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information on where you can watch it
Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information on where you can watch it

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive

