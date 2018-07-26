Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte menacingly sized up a lighter Joseph Parker at weigh-in

Dillian Whyte weighed-in heavier, Joseph Parker insisted he held no fear, and Anthony Joshua made a huge announcement.

Whyte and Parker went face to face (actually, nose to nose) for the final time before they trade punches on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, when they met at Friday's weigh-in.

Weight of expectation

Whyte hit 18st 6lbs 9oz at the weigh-in, over a stone heavier than Parker, who was 17st 4lbs. The heavyweight duo shared their most intense face-off to date.

Parker: No fear here, Whyte!

"That's the first time I've been nose to nose with someone, it was interesting," Parker said afterwards.

"I feel good, all the talking has been done, I'm looking forward to getting in the ring and letting my hands go."

Joshua's announcement

Whyte and Parker's former opponent Joshua made it a heavyweight day in the sport, the world heavyweight champion announcing that he will fight on Sky Sports Box Office for at least another three years after signing a new deal with promoter Matchroom.

The new deal will include a minimum of Joshua's next five fights, starting with his next bout against dangerous challenger Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

David Haye has let Parker prepare in his gym, as he takes on another south Londoner and dropped in to see him on Thursday. Haye will be ringside as part of the Sky Sports Box Office team, but made it clear who he is siding towards...

Joseph Parker is a beast. He's not considered a giant heavyweight, but every ounce of him is good stuff. David Haye

The ghost of AJ

Whyte and Parker reflect on their fights with Joshua and consider why the result would be different in a rematch.

