WATCH: Dillian Whyte survives late knockdown to claim points win over Joseph Parker

Dillian Whyte moved closer to a shot at a world heavyweight title after securing a points victory over Joseph Parker, on Saturday night.

The 'Body Snatcher' became the first fighter to put Parker down, in the second and then the ninth of their O2 showdown, and was on the floor himself in the final round.

The 30-year-old had accepted the risky fight in order to close in on a rematch with his domestic rival Anthony Joshua, or a shot at the WBC champion Deontay Wilder, and may never be a more worthy challenger.

His own heavy knockdown left him struggling to defend himself against the former WBO champion but he held on and was awarded the victory via scores of 113-112, 115-110 and 114-111.

Watch the video above to see how Whyte came through a dramatic final flurry to clinch the victory.